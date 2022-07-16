GM Offers Discounts to Cadillac Lyriq Owners Who Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs)

Tesla has managed to keep many customers silent about defects in its cars and workers quiet about the company with non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Usually, the only party that benefitted from them was the automaker. GM is using the same instrument with the excuse that will help it improve the Cadillac Lyriq.
Some selected customers were offered a $5,500 rebate on the vehicle purchase if they agreed to sign the NDA and also be tracked on their use of the electric SUVs. If they agree, they cannot talk to anyone about their experience with the new Cadillac. That probably includes talking about defects or concerns. However, we are not sure if it also forbids reporting an issue to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It shouldn't.
Although the discount may sound attractive, the selected Lyriq buyers should only agree with it if they have access to a quick way to solve any issues they have with the electric SUV. Customers only report their problems to the press after they have run out of amicable ways to solve them. If these Lyriq owners have issues that GM is not willing to tackle, they will be left with no other options than trusting the automaker will do the right thing.
In the past, GM told some of the first Chevy Bolt EV owners to have fire problems with their cars that there was nothing the company could do. Some of them were still paying for their electric hatchbacks. They ended up having to keep up with the monthly installments for a car they could not drive anymore: GM refused to suspend the contracts, even if only while it investigated the fires. We have no idea if these cases were solved after GM recalled the battery packs.
Michael Albano told Detroit Free Press that the goal is to get the Cadillac Lyriq launch right. The Cadillac spokesman also bragged about the brand being the first to tap customers instead of employees to tap their driving behaviors in real-time. As long as this is not something to prevent them from complaining more than an effort to improve the vehicles, it may work.
