Honda Civic Turns 50 This Month

The Civic first launched in Japan in 1972, then followed up in the U.S. in 1973. Since then, it has built a solid reputation for being accessible, fun to drive, and having great fuel economy. Now in its 11th generation, the sporty hatchback turns 50 years old this month.
Over the years it has joined Car and Driver magazine's "10Best” list eight times, snatched Motor Trend’s Car of the Year award in 2006, and also their Import Car of the Year award in 1980 and 1984.
Plus, the car has the most wins (three!) for the North American Car of the Year award, with no other vehicle ever winning that honor more times than the Civic. AND, since 1986, Honda has produced more than 11 million Civics in North America.
With so many accolades and awards under its belt, it’s not hard to see why the Civic is so appreciated. The almost 30 million cars in global sales make it Honda’s best-selling vehicle of all time, while also being the longest-running automotive nameplate in the brand’s history.
"Civic is deeply woven into the fabric of American car culture”, said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda.
If you want to tag along and help Honda celebrate, there’s good news: Throughout July, fans can join Honda’s celebration of the Civic on social media. Be on the lookout as car influencer Omar Rana will start the celebration with a highlight of the Civic’s 50-year history in 50 seconds.
Honda has put out a more complete list of facts about its well-deserved success, but even with so many accomplishments, the car maker has big plans for the future – in 2023, the Civic Type R “will be the most powerful Civic ever offered in the U.S.”
And just like most car brands jumping on the electric bandwagon, Honda has no plans getting left behind – they’ll be introducing a brand-new hybrid-electric powered Civic in the future. With their track record, the bar is set pretty high.
