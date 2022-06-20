2023 Honda Civic Type R Shows Uncamouflaged Rear End

Japanese automaker Honda is getting increasingly closer to the grand reveal of the all-new CTR. Scheduled to premiere on the first weekend of July, the front-driven hot hatch has been recently crash tested in Japan.
Spotted as a pair on a truck by Twitter user Yamazoh, the all-new CTR features a three-piped exhaust system, just like its predecessor. Exiting through the middle of the black-painted aerodynamic diffuser, the outlets are not an exaggeration. The 2.0-liter turbo in the Civic Type R needs a lot of air, hence the outer pipes. The middle outlet, however, is a resonator that generates a loud growl at low speeds, as you accelerate from a standstill.
Settle in for high-speed cruising, and the gases flowing through the resonator hit a resonant frequency, diverting the backpressure to the outboard mufflers and reducing the noise getting into the cabin. The only difference between it and the central outlet of the previous-gen CTR is the diameter.
Yamazoh’s picture and video further offer a glimpse of the rear suspension design, which is a multi-link setup with model-specific arms. Lesser variants of the Civic also flaunt a multi-link arrangement designed to improve straight-line stability and turn-in capability. The redesigned bushings and reduced suspension friction also improve harsh impact shock and noise.
As ever, the CTR will be offered exclusively with a manual. In the Civic Si, which uses the gearbox of the Civic Type R, the Japanese automaker promises 10 percent shorter throws and better shift feel. It’s also safe to assume that Honda will spruce up this box with a rev-matching system.
Already the fastest front-wheel-drive production vehicle on Suzuka, the Civic Type R may have broken the Nurburgring lap record as well. The outgoing Civic Type R did a 7:43.80 back in April 2017, yet the car to beat is the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. Considering that Renault’s limited-edition model is two seconds off the all-new Civic Type R at Suzuka, it’s likely that Honda will make the Nurburgring announcement very soon.
Settle in for high-speed cruising, and the gases flowing through the resonator hit a resonant frequency, diverting the backpressure to the outboard mufflers and reducing the noise getting into the cabin. The only difference between it and the central outlet of the previous-gen CTR is the diameter.
Yamazoh’s picture and video further offer a glimpse of the rear suspension design, which is a multi-link setup with model-specific arms. Lesser variants of the Civic also flaunt a multi-link arrangement designed to improve straight-line stability and turn-in capability. The redesigned bushings and reduced suspension friction also improve harsh impact shock and noise.
As ever, the CTR will be offered exclusively with a manual. In the Civic Si, which uses the gearbox of the Civic Type R, the Japanese automaker promises 10 percent shorter throws and better shift feel. It’s also safe to assume that Honda will spruce up this box with a rev-matching system.
Already the fastest front-wheel-drive production vehicle on Suzuka, the Civic Type R may have broken the Nurburgring lap record as well. The outgoing Civic Type R did a 7:43.80 back in April 2017, yet the car to beat is the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. Considering that Renault’s limited-edition model is two seconds off the all-new Civic Type R at Suzuka, it’s likely that Honda will make the Nurburgring announcement very soon.
??ver pic.twitter.com/jeYCGQFGxe— yamazoh (@DC5FK8) June 17, 2022