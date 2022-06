2023 Honda Civic Type R Shows Uncamouflaged Rear End

Spotted as a pair on a truck by Twitter user Yamazoh, the all-new CTR features a three-piped exhaust system, just like its predecessor. Exiting through the middle of the black-painted aerodynamic diffuser, the outlets are not an exaggeration. The 2.0-liter turbo in the Civic Type R needs a lot of air, hence the outer pipes. The middle outlet, however, is a resonator that generates a loud growl at low speeds, as you accelerate from a standstill.Settle in for high-speed cruising, and the gases flowing through the resonator hit a resonant frequency, diverting the backpressure to the outboard mufflers and reducing the noise getting into the cabin. The only difference between it and the central outlet of the previous-gen CTR is the diameter.Yamazoh’s picture and video further offer a glimpse of the rear suspension design, which is a multi-link setup with model-specific arms. Lesser variants of the Civic also flaunt a multi-link arrangement designed to improve straight-line stability and turn-in capability. The redesigned bushings and reduced suspension friction also improve harsh impact shock and noise.As ever, the CTR will be offered exclusively with a manual. In the Civic Si, which uses the gearbox of the Civic Type R , the Japanese automaker promises 10 percent shorter throws and better shift feel. It’s also safe to assume that Honda will spruce up this box with a rev-matching system.Already the fastest front-wheel-drive production vehicle on Suzuka, the Civic Type R may have broken the Nurburgring lap record as well. The outgoing Civic Type R did a 7:43.80 back in April 2017, yet the car to beat is the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R . Considering that Renault’s limited-edition model is two seconds off the all-new Civic Type R at Suzuka, it’s likely that Honda will make the Nurburgring announcement very soon.