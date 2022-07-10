2023 Honda Civic Type R Orders Reportedly Limited in Canada, No News for the U.S. Yet

Bad news, CTR enthusiasts! Or is it good news? On the one hand, the all-new CTR will be reportedly limited to 546 units in Canada for three years. This, in turn, will translate to unbelievable market adjustments. On the other hand, those lucky peeps who manage to get their hands on the front-driven hot hatchback can subsequently flip it for big money.
The aforementioned total comes from fastSI of the Civic XI forum, who doesn’t know how it’s going to be in the United States. He further notes that “most dealers won’t be able to get them. We are a big dealer in Quebec, and we have been told that we have a maximum of 7 units that we’ll be able to get in three years. We will be limited to 2 or 3 cars for the first year.”
fastSI understands that dealers will be able to place orders tomorrow morning. “We had 2 customers interested in the 11th generation, so the 2 clients have been contacted to be here Monday morning.” Last, but certainly not least, no pricing information has been published or leaked to date.
To whom it may concern, the 2021 model year Civic Type R used to retail at $37,495 excluding the $995 destination freight charge. By comparison, $43,995 was the sticker price of the one-year-only Limited Edition.
Confirmed to premiere in Los Angeles on July 20th, the all-new Civic Type R is rocking the FL5 chassis code and five paint colors. The list kicks off with Championship White combined with a black-and-red cockpit. Other hues include Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl, Boost Blue Pearl, and Rallye Red with the same combination for the hot hatchback’s interior.
Exclusively a five-door affair, the FL5 CTR is a manual-only driver’s car powered by an evolution of the K20C1 of the FK8 CTR. The outgoing model produces up to 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm).
fastSI understands that dealers will be able to place orders tomorrow morning. “We had 2 customers interested in the 11th generation, so the 2 clients have been contacted to be here Monday morning.” Last, but certainly not least, no pricing information has been published or leaked to date.
To whom it may concern, the 2021 model year Civic Type R used to retail at $37,495 excluding the $995 destination freight charge. By comparison, $43,995 was the sticker price of the one-year-only Limited Edition.
Confirmed to premiere in Los Angeles on July 20th, the all-new Civic Type R is rocking the FL5 chassis code and five paint colors. The list kicks off with Championship White combined with a black-and-red cockpit. Other hues include Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl, Boost Blue Pearl, and Rallye Red with the same combination for the hot hatchback’s interior.
Exclusively a five-door affair, the FL5 CTR is a manual-only driver’s car powered by an evolution of the K20C1 of the FK8 CTR. The outgoing model produces up to 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm).