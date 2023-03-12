Frank Stephenson’s Tech-Filled Babyark Claims To Be the World's Safest Child Car Seat

We want the absolute best for our children, and that's a truth that also led to the creation of perhaps the best child seat out there, one that blends the worlds of aerospace engineering with performance cars and military-grade technology. I’m talking about babyark, a new baby seat designed by Frank Stephenson.
If the name Frank Stephenson doesn’t ring a bell, not a problem; let me tell you a bit about him. He’s the mind behind the iconic 2000s MINIs and new-era Fiat 500s, and he’s also designed many supercars. A few years ago, he moved on from his position at McLaren and established his own consultancy firm.
He’s worked on several projects, such as the Limited-Edition Cosmos Watches, and recently he set his eyes on reimagining baby seats with the innovative babyark. Every last detail was designed as you'd expect from such a big name of the industry, and it comprises several advanced technologies. Let’s get into its specifics.
Its frame is built out of carbon fiber to benefit from the highest protection level while keeping its weight as low as possible. Specifically, it tips the scales at a total of 45 lbs. (20 kg), which comprises a 20 lb. (9 kg) base and a 25 lb. (11 kg) seat. Furthermore, it features a “SafeCoil” steel-based shock absorption system, which, as the company describes it, “cheats time.” It’s built out of a steel coil that extends from its compressed mode upon impact and activation – the energy which would impact the child’s head and body is instead used for the extension. Basically, it gently slows the seat’s forward momentum in a safe and controlled manner.
Frank Stephenson explained, “After my time within the automotive industry, I have always wanted to go beyond simply designing vehicle shapes. Safety standards and designs within the industry have evolved significantly, and yet we easily neglect the technology required for child safety.”
The simplicity and structural integrity of eggs inspired the innovative seat’s design. It takes the shape of a pod, blending an organic design with ergonomics. Furthermore, it’s equipped with a unique “BioArk” side impact protection, which mimics the woodpecker’s plate-like bone natural protection system. Rest assured, Frank Stephenson made sure to use the world’s most efficient impact-absorbing polymer, D3O. If you’re unfamiliar with the material, I invite you to search the web for it; what it can do is mind-blowing.
At the core of the babyark are various techy features that undoubtedly make it the most technologically advanced baby seat you’ll find. It integrates 14 sensors in its base, constantly monitoring multiple parameters. Moreover, accelerometers and gyroscopes within the babyark can detect the impact force of any crash and will signal to you whether the seat needs to be replaced or can be reused. This way, babyark has no expiration date, also keeping sustainability in mind.
There’s even a smartphone app that lets you know if the seat is installed correctly and if the child passenger is properly buckled. But its capabilities go even further than that – it can identify if your baby is still in the seat and will notify you if you’ve forgotten your child somewhere.
Upon purchase, you’ll also get what the company calls the “SmartGuide,” which provides step-by-step guidance and visual confirmation that the seat has been properly attached. This is especially important – unfortunately, people don’t pay enough attention to the installation of child car seats. According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), almost half of all car seats are improperly installed. What’s more, by ensuring the proper position, the risk of fatal injury is reduced by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.
Other notable features of the babyark seat are nine recline positions and eleven headrest positions. Moreover, it’s made from naturally flame-resistant fabric, which is also soft to the touch. Its maker claims it’s designed to fit in over 80% of all cars; you can check babyark’s official website to see if your car model is suitable.
By this point, you might be wondering, “How much does the babyark cost?” Of course, given the premium features and high-quality build, you can expect to pay more than your average car seat. You can now pre-order the babyark for $990 (€929), down from the standard price of $1,190 (€1,117). After choosing from the four color schemes available, you’ll have to pay a $50 deposit, and its shipping should be fulfilled by May 31 this year, according to its maker.
