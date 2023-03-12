5 Cars That Perfectly Explain the 80s

The colorful and sometimes delightful 1980s are the decade in which many of us were born - right at the cusp of incredible technological changes but early enough to still grab a feel of classic stuff like stereos and blockbuster movies.
Seen as an age of big materialism and typical consumerism, the decade was the epitome of the rise of MTV stars, as well as the introduction to modern pandemics – such as the AIDS crisis. The age is also known for its awkward sense of fashion, as well as the old-school days of rap going hand in hand with breakdance, for example. The political ideology of classic communism was about to crumble, and new computer technologies also emerged to forever change the face of the world, by the way.
But what about the automotive industry, doesn’t it deserve a bit of recognition? Of course, it does, even if we are only supposed to summarize the decade in just five exponential cars – which is a hard, even daunting task, indeed. However, let us kick off with the proceeds, in alphabetical order, so that no fans might feel offended.
Buick GNX – Darth Vader’s Car
Alas, when there are exceptions, they come out as big ‘rock stars.’ Instead of an unremarkable vehicle for old people, this was GM’s way of waving goodbye to the G-body platform with a dark and menacing bang.
It’s not nicknamed ‘Darth Vader’s car’ for nothing, and the Grand National Experimental was also no slouch, at all. Instead, it was made in collaboration with McLaren Performance Technologies and was motivated by a severely underrated ‘276’ hp 3.6-liter turbo V6 that was more like way above the 300-pony threshold, in reality.
DeLorean DMC-12 – Back to the Future’s ‘Biggest’ Star
Earnestly, the John DeLorean creation was quite bad and underpowered for the era, packing an unreliable 2.9-liter PRV (Peugeot, plus Renault, and Volvo!) engine of the V6 variety that had just 130 horsepower on tap!
The dreadful tech features were still overshadowed by the outrageous wedge-shaped design with gullwing doors and Giorgetto Giuriaro styling made from brushed 304 stainless steel (save for some 24-karat gold-plated units). And the model became a veritable legend thanks to the Back to the Future trilogy, of course.
Jeep Cherokee (XJ) – Say Hello to Modern SUVs
Besides, starting with 1984, the XJ Cherokee moved to an all-new platform that was devoid of the traditional body-on-frame chassis and instead adopted the lighter and nimbler unibody structure.
As such, it (along with a horde of imitators) paved the way for the modern sport utility vehicle and its ubiquitous contemporary use as the default family car. Besides, the XJ was also long-lived, as it only retired to car Valhalla back in 2001.
Mazda MX-5 Miata – Yaay, the Roadster (Still) Lives On
At least not when talking about your bank account. The original MX-5 Miata was little, nimble, affordable, and even practical – when keeping the focus on wanton sports cars that delivered more back pains than thrills, back in the day. Instead, this Mazda was a whole lot of fun – both for the younger generation as well as for the middle-aged crisis, thanks to RWD, manual transmission, a supreme feel of the road, a little bit of comfort to make longer road trips tolerable, and a simple formula of ‘less is always more.’
Porsche 959 – Are You Crazy, That’s not a 911!
Alas, diehard enthusiasts know very well that supercars were changed forever after the 959 flagship appeared on the scene rocking a ‘small’ 2.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six and outputting 444 hp to the tune of an absurd zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds.
Remember, this was 1986 that we are speaking about, and the Porsche 959 may very well be considered the most advanced car of its heyday. To put it simply, if it were not for this, then maybe the 911 Turbo S would not have been just as bonkers today!
But what about the automotive industry, doesn’t it deserve a bit of recognition? Of course, it does, even if we are only supposed to summarize the decade in just five exponential cars – which is a hard, even daunting task, indeed. However, let us kick off with the proceeds, in alphabetical order, so that no fans might feel offended.
Buick GNX – Darth Vader’s Car
Alas, when there are exceptions, they come out as big ‘rock stars.’ Instead of an unremarkable vehicle for old people, this was GM’s way of waving goodbye to the G-body platform with a dark and menacing bang.
It’s not nicknamed ‘Darth Vader’s car’ for nothing, and the Grand National Experimental was also no slouch, at all. Instead, it was made in collaboration with McLaren Performance Technologies and was motivated by a severely underrated ‘276’ hp 3.6-liter turbo V6 that was more like way above the 300-pony threshold, in reality.
DeLorean DMC-12 – Back to the Future’s ‘Biggest’ Star
Earnestly, the John DeLorean creation was quite bad and underpowered for the era, packing an unreliable 2.9-liter PRV (Peugeot, plus Renault, and Volvo!) engine of the V6 variety that had just 130 horsepower on tap!
The dreadful tech features were still overshadowed by the outrageous wedge-shaped design with gullwing doors and Giorgetto Giuriaro styling made from brushed 304 stainless steel (save for some 24-karat gold-plated units). And the model became a veritable legend thanks to the Back to the Future trilogy, of course.
Jeep Cherokee (XJ) – Say Hello to Modern SUVs
Besides, starting with 1984, the XJ Cherokee moved to an all-new platform that was devoid of the traditional body-on-frame chassis and instead adopted the lighter and nimbler unibody structure.
As such, it (along with a horde of imitators) paved the way for the modern sport utility vehicle and its ubiquitous contemporary use as the default family car. Besides, the XJ was also long-lived, as it only retired to car Valhalla back in 2001.
Mazda MX-5 Miata – Yaay, the Roadster (Still) Lives On
At least not when talking about your bank account. The original MX-5 Miata was little, nimble, affordable, and even practical – when keeping the focus on wanton sports cars that delivered more back pains than thrills, back in the day. Instead, this Mazda was a whole lot of fun – both for the younger generation as well as for the middle-aged crisis, thanks to RWD, manual transmission, a supreme feel of the road, a little bit of comfort to make longer road trips tolerable, and a simple formula of ‘less is always more.’
Porsche 959 – Are You Crazy, That’s not a 911!
Alas, diehard enthusiasts know very well that supercars were changed forever after the 959 flagship appeared on the scene rocking a ‘small’ 2.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six and outputting 444 hp to the tune of an absurd zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds.
Remember, this was 1986 that we are speaking about, and the Porsche 959 may very well be considered the most advanced car of its heyday. To put it simply, if it were not for this, then maybe the 911 Turbo S would not have been just as bonkers today!