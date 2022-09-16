Nissan Warns Caregivers About the Risk of Used, Expired, or Counterfeit Child Safety Seats

September is National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Month, and it's critical to emphasize correct child seat use. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13 is car crashes, many of which can be prevented if caregivers learn how to install and utilize child restraint systems and safety seats.
Some adults have different reasons for not using a safety belt, but there isn't any rational reason not to prioritize kids' safety.
We all feel the effects of inflation and the worsening of the global economy, but you simply cannot sacrifice the safety of children to save money. A homologated and efficient child seat will set you back at least $100, but it's an investment you shouldn't think about twice. Some people look to buy secondhand or potentially counterfeit seats, which isn't a wise option.
Twenty years ago, Nissan introduced an industry-first program, Snug Kids, explicitly aimed toward CRS (child restraint systems). The program consisted of working with seat manufacturers (and their latest seat models) and thousands of hours of evaluating CRS by testing them in the back seats of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles. That resulted in the Snug Kids Child Safety Fit Guide, which assists the parents with tips about the proper installation and use of child seats.
Robert Sinclair Jr., Senior Public Affairs manager at AAA (American Automobile Association), said, "Don't install a used seat, an expired seat, or a seat that's been in a collision, and make sure it was tested according to federal standards."
This is also something you should be mindful of – child seats expire. They typically do so after 6-10 years, and you'll find more on this in the instruction manual, among other useful guidelines. If installed correctly, the seat should not be able to move more than an inch in any direction at the belt path. What's more, if you pinch the strap at the child's shoulder, there should be no slack.
Please check out the rest of the rules in the image gallery, and always prioritize your children's safety.
We all feel the effects of inflation and the worsening of the global economy, but you simply cannot sacrifice the safety of children to save money. A homologated and efficient child seat will set you back at least $100, but it's an investment you shouldn't think about twice. Some people look to buy secondhand or potentially counterfeit seats, which isn't a wise option.
Twenty years ago, Nissan introduced an industry-first program, Snug Kids, explicitly aimed toward CRS (child restraint systems). The program consisted of working with seat manufacturers (and their latest seat models) and thousands of hours of evaluating CRS by testing them in the back seats of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles. That resulted in the Snug Kids Child Safety Fit Guide, which assists the parents with tips about the proper installation and use of child seats.
Robert Sinclair Jr., Senior Public Affairs manager at AAA (American Automobile Association), said, "Don't install a used seat, an expired seat, or a seat that's been in a collision, and make sure it was tested according to federal standards."
This is also something you should be mindful of – child seats expire. They typically do so after 6-10 years, and you'll find more on this in the instruction manual, among other useful guidelines. If installed correctly, the seat should not be able to move more than an inch in any direction at the belt path. What's more, if you pinch the strap at the child's shoulder, there should be no slack.
Please check out the rest of the rules in the image gallery, and always prioritize your children's safety.