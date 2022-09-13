Nissan Starts Manufacturing the Townstar EV for European Markets

Although Nissan presented the new Townstar in December 2021, it only started producing its electric derivative on September 12, 2022. That is quite a lot of wait time for those willing to have the Nissan version of the Renault Kangoo without a combustion engine, but it is finally here.
The Townstar EV comes with a rather small battery pack: only 45 kWh. That is enough for a rather short WLTP range of only 300 kilometers (186 miles), probably on a combined cycle. If the LCV is used only for urban deliveries, the battery pack should help it run more than that – even if the WLTP cycle is considered as not very trustworthy for real-life range.
The good news is that the electric LCV can recover its energy in fast charging. According to Nissan, you will spend 37 minutes taking it from 15% of charge to 80%. The Japanese carmaker did not disclose the maximum charging speed the vehicle can stand. If you have more time to allow the battery pack to get ready for service again, it has two AC charging capacities: 11 kW or 22 kW.
The Townstar EV is being built at the Maubeuge Renault factory in France. That’s the same place that produces the Kangoo in all its derivatives, including the Kangoo Z.E. Both LCVs use the CMF-C/D platform, which also underpins an incredible number of other vehicles, from the Renault Mégane IV to the Nissan Qashqai.
The Townstar EV is 4.49 meters (176.6 inches) long, 1.92 m (75.6 in) wide, 1.84 m (72.4 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.72 m. The 90-kW (120 hp) motor can carry loads ranging from 600 kilograms (1.323 pounds) to up to 800 kg (1.764 lb), and the LCV can tow up to 1,500 kg (3.307 lb). Its cargo area has a capacity that goes from 3.3 cubic meters (35.5 cubic feet) to up to 4.9 m² (52.7 ft²). According to Nissan, it is enough to carry two Euro pallets.
