2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Finally Joins the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Club

After the Golf R hot hatchback and ID.4 electric crossover, the Tiguan has been awarded the Top Safety Pick+ award by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety. This is the first TSP+ for the compact-sized crossover.
The nonprofit organization from Arlington notes that TSP awardees need to earn good ratings in all crashworthiness evaluations. These are the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. The available front crash prevention system also needs to be rated advanced or superior in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.
For the lower-tier Top Safety Pick, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. Good or acceptable headlights must be standard across the vehicle’s trim levels for the highly-coveted Top Safety Pick+. For the 2022 model year, the Tiguan’s two headlight systems have both earned acceptable ratings. By comparison, the previous year’s model couldn’t do better than TSP because of its poor halogen-type headlights.
The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan further earned acceptable instead of good for its child seat anchors. According to the IIHS, which tested an SEL trim with leatherette seats, it is difficult to maneuver around these anchors.
Slotted between the Taos and Atlas, the Tiguan boasts a starting retail price of $26,490 excluding destination freight charge. Highlights of the S trim level include a digital instrument cluster, heated front seats, and blind spot monitoring with front assist. Level up to the $30,120 SE, and you’re getting Travel Assist with Emergency Assist, a power liftgate, and App-Connect with wireless capability. The SE R-Line Black can be yours for $32,950, and as the name implies, you’re getting a few sporty bits and bobs. A panoramic sunroof and 15-color interior ambient lighting are included.
The best-equipped Tiguan available in the United States today is the SEL R-Line, which adds Fender audio, ventilation in addition to heating for the front seats, leatherette, LED headlights, and an illuminated front grille.
