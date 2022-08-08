A few months ago, Volkswagen called back the eighth-generation Golf GTI and Golf R over a peculiar issue. No fewer than 4,269 vehicles were recalled in the United States due to a badly designed engine cover that may come loose and melt after coming into contact with the turbo.
The German automaker isn’t done, though. As the headline implies, both nameplates have been recalled to remedy an even stranger issue. Back in April, the supplier of the LIN roof switch contacted Volkswagen in regard to a noncompliance. More specifically, the touch switch for the sunroof may be too sensitive, allowing it to be invertedly pressed by the driver or front passenger. Come July, the Wolfsburg-based automaker confirmed that the sunroof could be activated despite the sunroof’s anti-pinch protection.
The sunroof could be activated with the FMVSS118 test steel ball, which is contrary to the regulation. A company called Kostal Makedonija D.O.O.E.L. is the supplier of the LIN roof switch, produced in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Due to a dispute with Greece, which administrates no fewer than three regions with Macedonia in their names, the northern neighbor was renamed Republic of North Macedonia in February 2019.
Turning out attention back to the noncompliance, the Volkswagen Product Safety Committee’s pre-panel was presented with the topic on July 14th. Further regulatory analysis was deemed necessary. Come July 20th, the committee decided to recall 2,238 vehicles to address this little problem.
The population is split between 523 examples of the Golf R produced for the 2022 model year and 1,715 examples of the Golf GTI produced for the 2022 model year. Build dates range from December 8th last year to May 6th this year. Dealers will replace the roof module switch at no cost to the customers on September 23rd. The new modules feature different paraments that meet the test criteria of the federal motor vehicle safety standard.
