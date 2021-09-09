2022 VW Tiguan Has Design and Tech Upgrades From $25,995 (FWD) or $27,495 (AWD)

Stunning Collection Has Mascots and Hood Ornaments You Might Actually Be Able to Afford

Naturally, the automaker wants to diligently take care of what is currently its most precious asset . So, the 2022 model year Tiguan has arrived in the United States sporting “a sharpened exterior as well as a refined interior.” That’s not all folks, because it also gets more standard and available high-tech goodies, all the while in keeping with its usual “fun-to-drive character, spacious interior, and impressive feature set.”Eager customers can have the 2022 Tiguan in four different grades (S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line), with MSRPs kicking off at $25,995 for the S trim with front-wheel-drive and $27,495 for the base trim withall-wheel-drive. Of course, there’s also the $1,195 destination fee to account for all Tiguan models.As far as the styling is concerned, Volkswagen has modified the entire front end of the Tiguan to get it more in line with the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models. There’s also refreshed LED headlights to note, while at the back there’s newly centered lettering for the model's name, along with Oryx White and the all-new Kings Red shades that join the color palette It wouldn’t be a proper refresh without new alloy wheel designs and jumping inside we’ll get to virtually notice the plethora of added technology. There’s a standard keyless entry system, heated front seats, as well as a heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats as options from now on. The dual-zone Climatronic auto climate control system now comes with touch-operated controls for 2022MY Additionally, new standard technology features include the Digital Cockpit while available options range from a touch-control steering wheel to 15-color ambient lighting. Advanced driver assistance systems include the available or standard (from second trim) IQ.Drive bundle, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and Park Assist, among others.

