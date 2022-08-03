Fiat Presents the Fastback, Its Crossover to Fight the Volkswagen Nivus/Taigo

Not all European customers buying the Volkswagen Taigo may know that the crossover was developed in Brazil. There, it is called Nivus. Brazil may have another vehicle to export to Europe and other markets, only from a different brand: Fiat. The Italian carmaker just released the first official images of the Fastback.
While the Nivus/Taigo was based on the Volkswagen Polo, the Fiat Fastback derives from the Argo, a B-segment hatchback with a wheelbase of 2.52 meters (99.2 in). Some people are framing it as the coupe version of the Fiat Pulse, which is not fair: the Fastback has a unique front end and a very different overall look.
The car should only reach Brazilian customers in September or October, but it is expected to cost more than the Volkswagen competitor. So far, the Brazilian press said it would be sold solely with a 1-liter turbocharged Firefly engine delivering 130 ps (128 hp) when burning ethanol. A more potent derivative, with the 1.3-liter turbocharged Firefly engine with up to 185 ps (183 hp), will get the Abarth badge.
Although the teasers released so far gave us the impression that the Fiat Fastback would be bigger, the stance shows that is not the case: the wheels seem relatively small for the Fastback body. Fiat seems to have taken studio shots and tried to insert the car in an idyllic landscape with the help of Photoshop. It is either that, or the image treatment guys exaggerated a bit trying to make the car look good in the two pictures disclosed so far. We would not exclude renderings.
Although the Nivus deserved a ticket to Europe – even under a new name – the Fiat Fastback has more difficult possibilities to do the same. Being based on the Polo makes it easier for the Taigo to be repaired in the European market. The Fastback uses a Brazilian platform, which is not shared with any car sold in the Old Continent. If it crosses the Atlantic, it will be limited to a few markets, such as the Fiat Strada was once sold in Portugal. Just don’t count on that.
