1970 Lotus Elan +2 Is a Genuine Part of Automotive Culture, Full Restoration Needed

It makes little sense to discuss the legacy of the Lotus Elan, but given this wasn’t necessarily the most popular car in the United States, few people actually know that a +2 model was also released.
Launched in 1967, the Elan +2 was based on a completely different approach when compared to the original model. It sported a longer wheelbase and a wider track, therefore making room for two small rear seats that could be used for kids.
In other words, the Elan sort of stepped into family car territory, though it goes without saying it wasn’t by any means the right choice for someone planning to leave on vacation with their kids.
Fitted with a 1.6-liter engine developing a maximum of 125 horsepower, the Elan +2 was pretty fast, obviously thanks to its light construction. It was able to reach a maximum speed of 193 kph (120 mph) and accelerate from 0 to 97 kph (60 mph) in just 7.9 seconds.
Enter this 1970 Lotus Elan +2.
As the pictures clearly indicate, this is a project car in search of a full restoration. Purchased in North Carolina, the car ended up in Lake Place, New York, where it was moved to storage specifically for a full restoration. After the car was disassembled, the project barely made any progress, so the Elan ended up in the hands of the people over at Surplus & Liquidation (surplusandliquidation on eBay).
A new owner is now required to bring this Lotus to the condition it deserves, though it goes without saying that this project won’t be easy or affordable.
After sitting for years, this Lotus Elan still sports a complete interior in good shape, while the exterior needs the obvious respray and some glass work. The engine is still there, but its current condition is currently unknown. The garage says the engine started some time ago, but the buyer will be the one to discover more details on this front.
Without a doubt, this Lotus Elan +2 deserves to find a true connoisseur that would give it a second chance just the way it deserves it. However, anyone willing to buy the car should also be ready to pay $8,000 for it, though some other offers could also be considered.
