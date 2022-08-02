General Motors Releases the Most Revealing Image of the Chevrolet Montana So Far

General Motors continues to reveal the new-generation Chevrolet Montana little by little. By the end of June, it said the pickup truck would be the roomiest one in its unibody market segment. In the U.S., it would compete with the Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. In Brazil, where it is being developed, it will face the Fiat Toro and Renault Oroch. GM has just released the most revealing image of the pickup truck so far.
Although it is still under disguise, we can see interesting details of the body, such as the split headlights and the shape of the hood. Between the square Maverick and the more daring Santa Cruz, the Montana adopts more straight lines, which will probably give it a more robust look. Buyers in this market segment tend to prefer that.
According to GM, the new unibody pickup truck will beat all its Brazilian competitors in fuel efficiency. Considering both the Toro and the Oroch currently have updated 1.3-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged engines, the Montana would probably fulfill this promise by being lighter or more aerodynamic, right? GM did not mention any of these possibilities.
The secret to making the new pickup truck need less fuel than its competitors would be a new engine control unit (ECU) that allows it to have three times more calibration variables than other vehicles. In other words, the engine could work better in more situations, which will eventually pay off in the gas station bills.
That’s what GM promises for the version with an automatic transmission. The Montana will also be sold with a manual gearbox. In this case, the American automaker promises that the new unibody pickup truck will accelerate much faster than its opponents, from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph).
Unlike its previous generations, based on the Chevrolet Corsa, the new Montana is considered the pickup truck of the Tracker. Both are based on the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) platform. We’re still curious if GM will just export it to Mexico or if the U.S. will also have the chance to buy the new pickup truck. That should be answered in a few months.
According to GM, the new unibody pickup truck will beat all its Brazilian competitors in fuel efficiency. Considering both the Toro and the Oroch currently have updated 1.3-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged engines, the Montana would probably fulfill this promise by being lighter or more aerodynamic, right? GM did not mention any of these possibilities.
The secret to making the new pickup truck need less fuel than its competitors would be a new engine control unit (ECU) that allows it to have three times more calibration variables than other vehicles. In other words, the engine could work better in more situations, which will eventually pay off in the gas station bills.
That’s what GM promises for the version with an automatic transmission. The Montana will also be sold with a manual gearbox. In this case, the American automaker promises that the new unibody pickup truck will accelerate much faster than its opponents, from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph).
Unlike its previous generations, based on the Chevrolet Corsa, the new Montana is considered the pickup truck of the Tracker. Both are based on the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) platform. We’re still curious if GM will just export it to Mexico or if the U.S. will also have the chance to buy the new pickup truck. That should be answered in a few months.