General Motors Releases the Most Revealing Image of the Chevrolet Montana So Far

General Motors continues to reveal the new-generation Chevrolet Montana little by little. By the end of June, it said the pickup truck would be the roomiest one in its unibody market segment. In the U.S., it would compete with the Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. In Brazil, where it is being developed, it will face the Fiat Toro and Renault Oroch. GM has just released the most revealing image of the pickup truck so far.

