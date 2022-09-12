Brigade Electronics Introduces New Road Safety System Designed for Commercial Van Use

Brigade Electronics is a market-leading provider of vehicle safety systems – it has just launched Brigade Van, a range of products designed specifically to be used in the van market.
The company offers a wide range of vehicle safety products for most commercial vehicles. With systems that integrate functions such as AI Detection, their mission is to provide both passive and active prevention of accidents, notifying the drivers through alerts when the systems identify danger.
In the U.K., changes to the Van Excellence code now state that all new vans entering fleets are required to have safety equipment, including reversing alarms, sensors, and cameras. This change brings vans up to date with the laws that larger commercial vehicles already operate under. Let’s see what the Brigade Van package has to offer.
One of the features is the camera monitor system. Using forward-facing and rear-facing cameras, the system will provide real-time images of objects and people that are located in the vehicle’s blind spots. The van driver can easily clip a monitor on the rear-view mirror, where he’ll access the camera feeds.
This system can be paired with Brigade Van’s MDR Digital Video Recorder and dash cams. The vehicle’s CCTV system is a handy addition because it records and saves footage that can later be used as evidence for any traffic incident, especially as a deterrent against thieves and scammers.
Another issue they are tackling is regarding EVs. Given that EVs are missing the internal combustion sound we are all accustomed to, the fact that they are almost silent at low speeds creates risk for both the drivers and the people around the vehicle. Brigade’s QVS (Quiet Vehicle Sounder) is a device that helps mediate this issue by creating a highly directional and instantly locatable sound that warns vulnerable road users.
It’s good to see that governments are taking road safety seriously by implementing new road regulations, and companies are adapting to these changes by providing efficient and qualitative products.
