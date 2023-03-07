Opel Joins Stadt:up Project, Aims to Transform Urban Mobility via Advanced AI

When you hear of an autonomous vehicle, the first brand you probably think of is Tesla , as the autonomous driving features are one of the significant reasons why Elon Musk’s company became so popular. But other auto manufacturers are working on their autonomous driving solutions.One example is Stellantis and Stadt:up, which stands for "Solutions and Technologies for Automated Driving in Town: an urban-mobility project." Opel, Stellantis’ German representative, participates in this joint project as an AI development partner.

Stadt:up aims to find end-to-end, scalable solutions for the future of urban mobility and to enable automated driving in urban areas by the end of 2025. Opel will contribute via its experts at the Rüsselsheim Engineering Center – they will have an essential role in developing vehicle environment recognition based on AI and determining appropriate reactions in automated driving in specific situations.



Frank Jordan, the Head of Innovation Germany at Stellantis, said that the engineers at Rüsselsheim boast many years of experience in this field and that by participating in this project, Stellantis continues to support young scientists while also strengthening relations with research institutions outside of Stellantis.

Photo: Opel

Photo: Opel

Photo: Opel