Ford to Flex All-Electrified Lineup at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Get ready for a weekend filled with electric action! After a one-year hiatus caused by the health crisis, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is back with legendary machinery motorsport fans can drool over. Visitors will also have the chance to feast their eyes on Ford's all-electrified lineup of road, competition, and concept cars for the first time at the event.
Ford is prepared to transition to an all-electric future, and Goodwood will be its first stop. After announcing earlier this year that by mid-2026, 100 percent of its passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, the company is ready to show off its all-electrified lineup at the famous motorsport event.
The stars of the show will be the Mustang Mach-E GT, Team Fordzilla P1, and Mustang Mach-E 1400. Visitors will get a glimpse of the highest performing road-going version of Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV as it will make its debut at Goodwood on the famous Hill Climb, flexing its 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque (860 Nm).
Next up is the Team Fordzilla P1 concept race car, which will also make its first appearance at the event across the weekend. This is the first virtual race car created in collaboration with the gaming community and a car brand, and visitors now have the rare opportunity to see and hear it in the real world.
The vehicle was first shown in an all-new livery celebrating the 55th anniversary of Ford's famous Le Mans 24 Hours 1-2-3 victory, and it combines GT-inspired lines with a jet fighter-style canopy and heavily sculpted front end.
Motorsport enthusiasts are in for a treat as they'll get to see the pure electric power of the one-off Mach-E 1400 prototype too. With seven motors and a targeted 1,400 hp, this electrified beast is "aimed at bridging the gap between what an electric vehicle can do and what customers tend to believe it can do."
Behind the wheel will sit none other than Ford president Jim Farley demonstrating the possibilities of all-electric powertrains as he tackles the hill.
Along with the lineup, the public will discover new digital experiences. For example, connected technologies, such as the next-generation SYNC will provide engaging experiences even when the vehicle is stationary. This and more will await fans starting this week from July 8 through July 11.
The stars of the show will be the Mustang Mach-E GT, Team Fordzilla P1, and Mustang Mach-E 1400. Visitors will get a glimpse of the highest performing road-going version of Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV as it will make its debut at Goodwood on the famous Hill Climb, flexing its 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque (860 Nm).
Next up is the Team Fordzilla P1 concept race car, which will also make its first appearance at the event across the weekend. This is the first virtual race car created in collaboration with the gaming community and a car brand, and visitors now have the rare opportunity to see and hear it in the real world.
The vehicle was first shown in an all-new livery celebrating the 55th anniversary of Ford's famous Le Mans 24 Hours 1-2-3 victory, and it combines GT-inspired lines with a jet fighter-style canopy and heavily sculpted front end.
Motorsport enthusiasts are in for a treat as they'll get to see the pure electric power of the one-off Mach-E 1400 prototype too. With seven motors and a targeted 1,400 hp, this electrified beast is "aimed at bridging the gap between what an electric vehicle can do and what customers tend to believe it can do."
Behind the wheel will sit none other than Ford president Jim Farley demonstrating the possibilities of all-electric powertrains as he tackles the hill.
Along with the lineup, the public will discover new digital experiences. For example, connected technologies, such as the next-generation SYNC will provide engaging experiences even when the vehicle is stationary. This and more will await fans starting this week from July 8 through July 11.