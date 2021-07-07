Ford Mustang 427 Big Turbo Drag Races 8s Nova, Head Start Only Makes It Worse

What happens when we flip the pages of the Mustang history book, going from the current model, which should be replaced next year, past the mid-2000s, when Ford started playing the retro styling card? That's the fourth-generation chapter, which ran from 1993 to 2004, and the example that brought us here certainly does well for its breed, having been turned into a drag strip performer.
This is a 1999 model, which was the first model year for the New Edge mid-cycle revamp of the said iteration, which brought considerably sharper styling.
Then again, this Blue Oval toy has left its factory form way behind. And while it still uses a Ford engine, we're looking at a 427 ci (7L) small-block V8. And, to make the most out of the generous displacement, the unit works with an 88mm Precision turbocharger.
As a result of all the mods—the list is obviously more generous—the contraption can now deliver clean 8s quarter-mile passes at up to 178 mph (287 km/h), which make for jaw-dropping numbers.
The pony attended the Midwest Drags event last month, which saw competitors driving to three drag strips across four days. So yes, the mean machines that took part in the competition retain their license plates and we can even see the Mustang towing a trailer during the shenanigans.
Now, the piece of footage below, which comes from Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, shows the SN-95 'Stang doing battle with plenty of machines, be these new or old.
And there was one fight that caught our eye in particular, which involves a third-generation Chevy Nova (2:20 timestamp).
And while we're not aware of the Golden Bowtie model's specs, the cowl hood, the side exhaust, and the drag-specific wheels and tires are precious clues towards the badassery of this remastered muscle car.
More importantly, the Nova proved its mettle by delivering an 8s run, even though this wasn't nearly enough to gran the win. And the fact that the Mustang driver set off way after the lights turned green—he was probably building boost en route to a perfect launch—only prolonged the ordeal of the Chevy.
