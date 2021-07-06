1987 Chevy Caprice Box on 24-Inch Slicks Drag Races Kawasaki ZX-14R, Smokes Bike

1 1,300-HP Twin-Turbo Audi R8 Runs Low 8s, Proves Moms Can Be Fast Too

Then again, this is not your average Golden Bowtie sedan from the 1980s. For one, the '87 Caprice sitting on our screens has been given the Box treatment, which can be considered similar to what donks have to offer.For one, the Caprice seems to run a staggered wheel setup, with 26-inch units up front and 24-inch hardware at the back. Oh, and the rear wheels sport slick tires for some proper traction on the prepped surface.We've discussed this custom slice of America before, with its owner, who goes by the Doctor Boost nickname, apparently working for North Carolina-based Mayhem Motorsports.Under the hood of the sedan, we find a 427ci (7L) LSX working with a pair of 72mm turbos, among others. And, as the driver has previously stated, that V8 now churns out around 1,380 horsepower—these muscle numbers can always vary with such builds, but this is enough for us to know that we're dealing with a beast of a car.Oh, and while this race didn't showcase the quarter-mile times of the contestants, you should know the Box Chevy can pull 8s runs.As for the bike (which, by the way, was incorrectly labeled as a Suzuki Hayabusa in the video below at the time when this article was published), we can't be sure if it received aftermarket bits or not. Nevertheless, we can tell you that, in factory trim, the 1.4-liter monster can deliver 9s quarter-mile passes.In fact, you'll see the two contraptions duke it out at the 2:24 point of the video (lens tip to YouTuber Jmalcom2004). However, you might wish to stick around for what comes next, namely an aerial view that allows us to keep track of the machines' progress as they sprint down the drag strip.