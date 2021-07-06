Chevy S10 Race Truck with Twin-Turbo Muscle Pulls 7s 1/4-Mile Like It's Nothing

With more and more players entering the compact pickup truck segment in America, let's take a few moments to remember the first domestically-produced machine of the sort to have come out of Detroit, namely the Chevrolet S10, all with the help of a heavily massaged example that can now terrorize the drag strip.
The S10 and its GMC equivalent, the S15, which eventually morphed into the Sonoma, while giving us the glorious Syclone performance version, were introduced back in the early 80s.
And while Chevy never offered a sister model for the Syclone, you can regard this particular first-generation S10 as an attempt to make up for that, albeit one that dials things up to eleven. Sure, the GMC Syclone relied on turbocharging and so does this Golden Bowtie beast, but the latter packs two extra cylinders and an additional turbo.
To be more precise, the 400 ci (6.55L) Dart block animating the machine works with a pair of 76mm turbos. And gazing at the V8 means feasting one's eyes on a neat engine bay.
As for the rest of the package, we can talk about delights such as the fender-penetrating exhaust, which spits fire like it's nothing and the longtail approach, which keeps the parachute strapped to the posterior of the thing from getting sunburns.
On a more serious note, we can tell you that the go matches the show, with the quarter-mile performance of the covered-bed truck being impressive to say the least.
With its drag strip-friendly wheel and tire package, which includes beadlock rear units wrapped in Mickey Thompson slicks and skinny front hardware, this bad boy recently visited the Great Lakes Dragway in Wisconsin.
And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which comes from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube label, we can see the race truck working its way through the 8s range.
The owner of the race truck, Nick Cole-Mann, who runs a local shop dubbed Cole-Mann Customs, even managed to descend into the 7s arena. And while that run wasn't caught on camera, the enthusiast behind the wheel has the time slip to prove it.
