Ram Rebel TRX "Tracks" Looks Like the Inevitable Dragster Truck

4 Sep 2020, 20:45 UTC ·
Yeah, performance trucks are all about high suspension setups that are ready for Baja. But we all know that sooner or later, people will just want to drag race the TRX against the Raptor.
The old sports trucks used to be like that. They were low, had a suspension setup to put the power down well and small bodies. We feel like the Lightning or the Viper-powered Dodge were much more honest about what they wanted to be.

The Ram Rebel TRX is slightly confusing in that way. We get that Dodge can just put Hellcat engines in everything and people will but it. But pretending this for off-roading is like saying YouTube try-on videos are watched by women - yeah, it's true... but not really.

America has no shortage of actual drag racing trucks. It started out as workers letting out some steam on a Friday night, but is now full-on motorsport. And in that spirit, we present this rendering. Creator wb.artist20 wanted to pretend that TRX stands for Tracks instead of some big scary dinosaur, so he created this setup.

In place of all-terrain tires and tall suspension, the truck has big drag radials and some shiny alloys. Most of the Rebel's rugged kit stays the same, and the widebody fenders are actually convenient in this situation. With a few mods that are already available, the Ram truck can easily hit 1,000 horsepower, and then it really could burn this much rubber.

Deliveries haven't even started, but already, Hennessey wants to make the TRX into a 6x6 monster. That's cool if you're a famous DJ with an apparel brand on the side, but we'd have much more respect for the guy with the fastest Rebel on the planet. Also, a switch to twin-turbo would be interesting.


