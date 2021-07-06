Michelin Le Mans Hydrogen Car to Run the Goodwood Hill Climb

After a one-year hiatus caused by the health crisis, the Goodwood Festival of Speed returns this week as one of the few automotive events to take place in Europe. Many interesting cars will be on-site for people to admire, including this GreenGT MissionH24.
The car is a sort of preview for the upcoming electric-hydrogen category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, also known as LMPH2G, which should be on the calendar as soon as 2024. It’s not made by an established carmaker, but by tire manufacturer Michelin and its subsidiary Symbio.
The car will be at Goodwood both on static display (UK debut there) but will also take part in the event’s iconic hill climb, using the 653 hp developed by its four electric motors to run for the win. It’s a sort of mini-preparation for the 2024 Le Mans because Michelin plans to field it there, among other endurance races.
The four electric motors draw their power from four-stack hydrogen fuel cells and should be capable of reaching a top speed of 185 mph (300 kph), although, granted, that’s not exactly what people should look for in an endurance car.
For the companies making the car, this is a perfect way to advertise their plans for the future. Aside from deciding to make all its tires using 100 percent sustainable materials starting 2050, Michelin also bets heavily on hydrogen. Symbio is scheduled to manufacture 200,000 fuel cells a year by the end of this decade, to be used by the carmakers that have chosen this path toward electrification.
Back to Goodwood, alongside the hydrogen car, Michelin will also display in its supercar booth “dozens of the world’s fastest, rarest and highest-performance cars,” with Vicki Butler-Henderson and Tim Harvey on deck to run the festivities.
The 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from July 8 through July 11.
