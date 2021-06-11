15 Years Ago, Peugeot's Crazy 908 RC Sedan Concept Debuted With V12 Diesel Power

Peugeot packed its toys and left the U.S. thirty years ago and hasn’t returned since. Its vehicles were never popular in North America but back home on the Old Continent, the story is quite different, especially in the first decade of the 21st century.
While models like the small 307 or the larger 407 were successful, the French manufacturer wanted to take a different route for the 2006 Paris Motor Show, where it intended to blow people’s minds.
The idea was to create a luxury vehicle with an imposing design and make it outrageously fun to drive, resulting in a futuristic four-door sedan powered by a Le Mans-spec engine.
HDi DPFS (diesel particulate filter system) was a new powerplant developed for the 2007 edition of the famed endurance race. It had a capacity of 5.5 liters and delivered a level of performance that was unparalleled for a diesel engine.
The maximum output was rated at 691 hp (515 kW) but even mode outrageously, it developed 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque. That’s higher than the peak torque of the current-day Pagani Huayra Roadster BC or the all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which both produce 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm).
With a 100-degree V angle construction, it had a very low center of gravity, and because it employed two big particulate filters, it was also environmentally friendly for the era. The twelve-cylinder was mated to a six-speed electronically controlled sequential gearbox placed under the engine and heavily revised to withstand the huge amount of torque.
Brembo braking system with carbon-ceramic rotors.
Built around a carbon composite and vacuum-polymerized aluminum honeycomb chassis, the 908 RC was exquisitely drawn up, reminding onlookers of a Bugatti rather than the mundane Peugeot models they were used to seeing daily.
It rode on a set of elegant 20-inch multi-spoke chrome wheels equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 tires, and the dominant exterior feature was the huge curved windshield that provided an unobstructed field of view.
The 908 RC was met with dropped jaws by the public and earned praises from the automotive press. Because it was extremely expensive to manufacture and people weren’t willing to pay hypercar money on a Peugeot, the carmaker decided against mass producing the 908 RC.
However, it did inspire the RCZ sports coupe to some degree. Launched four years after this beautiful concept, the compact sports car was nowhere near in terms of performance but managed to become very successful in Europe, where it won several accolades, including Top Gear’s 2010 Coupe of the Year award.
