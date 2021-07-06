A Spaceship With Formula 1 Touches Is What BMW's Gaming Chair Is All About

5 BMW Drops Steering Wheel Gamers Can Use Both in a Sim and a Real M4 GT3 Race Car

BMW immerses in virtual realms and unveils a futuristic, multifunctional gaming chair concept that belongs in a Sci-Fi production. The Rival Rig is a spaceship with Formula 1 touches and features smart functionalities that are even hard to wrap your head around, let alone develop. 7 photos



Design-wise, the chair was influenced by the characteristics of spaceships and Formula 1 cars. This multifunctional gaming hardware comes with AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities. It has a microclimate control system that monitors the temperature of specific body parts, adjusting it accordingly, by heating or cooling them. The Rival Rig is packed with sensors that measure the user’s exact body size and offer the perfect posture. The chair’s “adaptive seating” feature helps it adjust using pneumatic air pads and electro-mechanical actuators.



There are several preset modes available for different postures, from rest mode, to boost mode, with the latter being developed for intensive gaming sessions. There are constant movements performed by the Rig, aiming to reduce muscle tension and the



According to Holger Hampf, president of Designworks, the Rival Rig’s main goal is to create the most comfortable



Then there are also LED lighting effects that accompany whatever is happening in the game, utilizing the entire light spectrum. This way the gamers feel even more that they’re part of the action.



The Rival Rig was announced at



