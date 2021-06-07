Michelin Unveils Revolutionary Wind Propulsion System for Greener Ships

Several years ago, we might not have associated any tire manufacturer with the idea of sustainability and a greener future, but things have certainly changed in the world. And, as EVs are quickly taking over, more and more brands in the automotive industry are supporting eco-friendly alternatives.
After announcing the ambitious goal of switching to 100% sustainable materials for all its tires by the end of 2050, Michelin is taking things even further, by launching the Wing Sail Mobility (WISAMO) project, which marks the brand’s contribution to a more sustainable maritime mobility as well.
As its name suggests, the project is centered around a wing sail system that’s designed to revolutionize maritime mobility, by improving a ship’s fuel efficiency by up to 20%. The main objective was to create a solution that would allow ships to rely more on wind propulsion. After all, in the words of Michel Desjoyaux, a world-famous skipper who is also the ambassador of the project, wind energy is one of the few out there that is non-controversial. While researchers are focusing on developing ecological alternatives to diesel fuel for ships, this project suggests an entirely different route. And what could be cleaner than wind itself?
Of course, this is the modern version of wind sailing, so the inflatable wing has what Michelin calls a “revolutionary” design, which helps ships rely more on wind propulsion and use less harmful fuel. Plus, it’s designed to be versatile enough to be fitted on various types of boats, including commercial vessels and personal sailing ones. This means that both the shipping and the recreational boating industry can benefit from this innovative system.
WISAMO is also installable as part of the original equipment, or retrofitted on ships that are already in use. And, thanks to its retractable telescopic mast, boats won’t have any trouble passing under bridges or entering harbors.
Michelin Research & Development is developing WISAMO together with 2 Swiss inventors, and the system will enter production in the near future, after its upcoming first trial in 2022.
[YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/No6qTbn0J4s}
As its name suggests, the project is centered around a wing sail system that’s designed to revolutionize maritime mobility, by improving a ship’s fuel efficiency by up to 20%. The main objective was to create a solution that would allow ships to rely more on wind propulsion. After all, in the words of Michel Desjoyaux, a world-famous skipper who is also the ambassador of the project, wind energy is one of the few out there that is non-controversial. While researchers are focusing on developing ecological alternatives to diesel fuel for ships, this project suggests an entirely different route. And what could be cleaner than wind itself?
Of course, this is the modern version of wind sailing, so the inflatable wing has what Michelin calls a “revolutionary” design, which helps ships rely more on wind propulsion and use less harmful fuel. Plus, it’s designed to be versatile enough to be fitted on various types of boats, including commercial vessels and personal sailing ones. This means that both the shipping and the recreational boating industry can benefit from this innovative system.
WISAMO is also installable as part of the original equipment, or retrofitted on ships that are already in use. And, thanks to its retractable telescopic mast, boats won’t have any trouble passing under bridges or entering harbors.
Michelin Research & Development is developing WISAMO together with 2 Swiss inventors, and the system will enter production in the near future, after its upcoming first trial in 2022.
[YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/No6qTbn0J4s}