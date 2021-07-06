Aston Martin Valkyrie to Take on the Hillclimb at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is back! Following a year of uncertainty and cancellations, the event will return to Goodwood between July 8th and 11th. One of the main stars of the show will be the Aston Martin Valkyrie which will make its debut on the famous Hillclimb with Aston Martin Cognizant F1 team driver Lance Stroll behind the wheel.
Visitors will have the opportunity to see the Valkyrie when it will take on the Hillclimb past Goodwood House in the 'Supercar' batch. They will not only have the chance to feast their eyes on the hypercar's design, but they will also get to hear the music made by the exhaust note.
Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, the car is producing 1,000 hp, zipping from 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. On Saturday, Valkyrie will be the star of the show, with F1 driver Lance Stroll driving on the 1.16-mile (1.8 km) course.
It will be followed on the Hillclimb by the Vantage F1 Edition, which will sprint down dressed in a Satin Aston Martin Racing Green alongside the V12 Speedster. The Speedster will be featured in the latest DBR1 Designer Specification, which pays tribute to the classic Le Mans winning car.
The show doesn't stop there. Visitors can get up-close and personal at the Supercar Paddock with the DB11 and DBS Volante, while at the First Glance paddock, they will be able to meet Aston Martin's SUV, the DBX. The DBX will take on the hill with Aston Martin's Chief Engineer, Matt Becker behind its wheel. Among drivers that will be present, Aston Martin's CEO Tobias Moers and three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner will also make an appearance over the weekend.
The only 2021 F1 car to feature at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year will be the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 team's race car, AMR21, which is set to join the fleet on Saturday. To commemorate the brand's long-awaited return to F1, an 'Aston Martin Moment' will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Throughout these three days, the F1 Vantage Official Safety Car and the F1 DBX Official Medical Car, followed by the Vantage F1 Edition, will be led by Valkyrie up the Hillclimb alongside Le Mans historic heroes DBR1 and LM7.
For those who can't make it to the event but still don't want to miss a chance to feast their eyes on the automotive goodies, the show will also be broadcast on ITV and Sky this upcoming weekend.
