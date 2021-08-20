Ford Performance Teases Electric Crate Motor, Will Debut at 2021 SEMA Show

Are you worried that in just a few years, all new cars will be electric and old vehicles with internal combustion engines won't be allowed on public roads anymore? Well, Ford Performance is here to set you up with an all-electric swap.
The company's high-performance arm just announced via Twitter that it's working on an electric crate motor. It will be called Eluminator, a nod to Ford's Aluminator V8 gas mills, and it will break cover at the 2021 SEMA Show this November.
Ford did not publish specific details, but the CAD files posted on Twitter reveal a length of 570 mm. That's around 22.5 inches from front to back, which makes this motor compact enough to fit in just about any production vehicle out there.
There is no word on how powerful these units will be yet, but Ford has already shown what it can do with electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E. The crossover is available with drivetrains that crank out 266 to 480 horsepower, while torque stretches from 317 to 634 pound-feet (430 to 860 Nm).
Ford Performance also showcased the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 electric dragster, currently the world's quickest EV on the quarter-mile.
Needless to say, Ford's first electric crate motor won't be as powerful as the unit in the range-topping Mach-E, but it will most likely deliver at least 200 horsepower. It should be potent enough to compete with Chevrolet's Cruise and Connect eCrate motor, unveiled in 2020 in a K5 Blazer restomod. Offered with a 60-kWh battery from the Bolt EV, the motor packs 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet (361 Nm) of torque.
We still don't know what battery will come with the Eluminator, but the Standard Range, 68-kWh unit in the base Mustang Mach-E seems like a good option. Hopefully, it will work with commonly available transmissions like Chevy's eCrate and it won't cost an arm and a leg.
If you've been dreaming about electrifying your classic Mustang or 1960s F-Series pickup truck, the Eluminator should make things easier. Stick around to find out more about the upcoming crate motor as we move closer to this year's SEMA Show.
A tease for you: An electric crate motor for your restomod or project.— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) August 19, 2021
We call it the Eluminator. Available this fall - watch out for more at @SEMASHOW pic.twitter.com/tl4FfskM6X