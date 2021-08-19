EVs Don’t Rely Solely on Their Own Efficiency: Onboard Chargers Also Count

The combustion engine was about to disappear not only because oil is a finite raw material. The fact that the best ones still lose 60% of the energy they receive through fuel also makes them incredibly inefficient machines. Since the very beginning of personal transportation, EVs were the way to go, but they lacked electronics and better batteries. They returned when they got these requirements and are pretty efficient vehicles with a peculiarity. Unlike ICE cars, they do not get all the energy a power plug delivers, which affects how efficient they really are. Onboard chargers play a major role here.

7 photos