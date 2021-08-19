Crazy Affordable Honda U-BE Electric Scooter Costs Less Than an Iphone

It sure looks like Wuyang Honda, the Japanese manufacturer's Chinese arm, is on a roll. After introducing the U-GO e-scooter, a lightweight and affordable alternative ideal for zipping through congested cities, the company is now ready to present an even more pocket-friendly machine: meet U-BE, the e-scooter designed to adapt to every rider's need.
It's been only a few weeks since Honda unveiled its $1,150 U-GO e-scooter, a sporty ride with a simple design fitted with a removable 48V 30Ah lithium-ion battery pack and powered by a 1.2 kW hub motor.
Its sibling, the U-BE, adopts a similar "Simple and Clean" style as the core. The scooter comes with a high-quality two-color saddle that only has room for the rider, unlike the U-GO, which can also carry a passenger.
Given its smaller size, U-BE is also lighter, weighing just 54 kg (119 lbs). Its reasonable body width makes parking easier and offers great maneuverability around the city. The e-scooter has integrated turn signal lights in the headlights and taillights, as well as a negative LCD display that shows riding stats such as speed, battery percentage, and mileage reading.
Spec-wise, U-BE houses a 350W motor, which, as you might've guessed, doesn't provide much power. The small machine has a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph), which actually falls in line with the 20 mph (32 kph) e-bike speed limit. It isn't much, but Honda didn't focus on speed with this model. The company's goal was to create a practical e-scooter that can move easily around the city.
As for its range, Honda offers three battery options: 48V-15Ah, 48V-20Ah, and 48V-24Ah, which can get you going for 34 miles (55 km), 43 miles (70 km), and 50 miles (80 km), respectively.
This toy might not be fast, but it does mark a pretty high score on the affordability scale. For now, U-BE is only available on the Chinese market, and it's priced at RMB 3,099, which is the equivalent of $477 USD. For what it's worth, this thing actually costs less than an iPhone 12 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099 in the U.S.
