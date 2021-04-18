The Nordic Beowulf, a Dual-Body Amphibious Machine Ready to Conquer Any Terrain

British company BAE Systems' Hägglunds division in Sweden is the one that specializes in developing products and services for the defense industry, working to develop aerospace, maritime, land defense, and even cybersecurity technology. Around 90,000 people in more than 40 countries are on the company's payroall, and they are tasked with making things like this here BvS10 Beowulf amphibious vehicle.
This piece of mechanical toughness builds upon the same platform that forms the base of the entire BvS10 family of vehicles. Its design is supposed to deliver the needed performance during diverse, demanding applications such as military deployments, humanitarian aid, disaster relief missions, and even firefighting or rescue operations.
A feature that immediately stands out is its dual-body construction designed to add much-needed flexibility during complex maneuvering, and enable a high degree of customization options. It also promotes the fast exchange of rear carriers, allowing rapid reconfiguration the whatever hardware the situation implies.
amphibious vehicle capable of entering waters with no need for prior preparation, which is no easy feat giving its large size and weight.
This machine is powered by the famous 6.7-liter in-line 6-cylinder Cummins diesel engine producing 285 hp and some serious torque of 970 Nm. It works coupled with an Allison automatic transmission with 6 speed forward and 1-speed reverse. Weighing over 15.5 metric tons (31,000 lbs), its top speed is limited to around 70 kph (43.5 mph) while driving on solid ground and 4 kph (2.5 mph) while wading through water. The vehicle's standard range is about 400 km (250 miles), but it can be extended to 1,000 km (620 miles) if need be.
The front end of the thing can accommodate up to 4 people and has a load capacity of 3 tons (6,000 lbs). The rear vehicle represents the special role cabin that can be customized to any preference and can carry a load of a maximum of 5 tons (1,000 lbs). The BvS10 Beowulf can climb a maximum of 45 degrees, the most significant gap it can cross is about 2 meters (6 feet), and it can even go over steps measuring no more than 1 m (3 feet).
BAE Systems, this nordic beast gets its name after a classic poem created to celebrate a Scandinavian hero called Beowulf, who made a name for himself by traveling considerable distances to prove his worth to his fierce enemies. In other words, this unstoppable machine will definitely carry through any obstacle in any conditions expecting nothing less than successfully completing the most demanding tasks it can be put through.
Last week, BAE Systems announced a version of the Beowulf will enter a competition to become the U.S. Army’s next Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV). It will have to compete with a similar machine called Bronco and created by Oshkosh Defense and partner ST Engineering.
The Swedish company has good track record of purpose-built machines, and the tough BvS10 Beowulf makes no exception, as this machine can be the go-anywhere do-anything vehicle that some extreme circumstances require.
