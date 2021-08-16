Mars in Unusual Shades of Blue, Green and Yellow Is Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

Honda Accord 2.0T Races 2008 Mercedes E 63 AMG, Almost Pulls off Shocking Upset

In return for your hard-earned money, you’ll be playing with a 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged four-cylinder engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. This unit produces 252 hp (255 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque and once you floor the throttle, odds are you’re not going to embarrass yourself, probably.Now, in the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen the Accord 2.0T Sport battle the likes of the Civic Type R, the BMW 330i xDrive, a Mustang GT, a Subaru WRX STI and even a tuned VW Jetta – some of these bouts proved very interesting and this latest drag race is no different.The footage you’re about to watch will show a 2020 Accord 2.0T Sport take on a 2008 Mercedes-Benz E 63. We should note that this was an 1/8-mile race not a quarter mile one, which aided the Honda in its quest to not make a fool of itself against a considerably more powerful opponent.On paper, this modern-day Accord is still no match for one of the fastest four-door sedans of the late 2000s. Powering the W211-generation E 63 AMG is a 6.2-liter V8 engine, with more power but less torque than the previous E 55 AMG variant. With the help of a 7G-Tronic automatic gearbox, the E 63 would put down a monster 507 hp (514 ps), to go with 465 lb-ft (631 Nm) of torque.In the end, the AMG-powered Benz won by a somewhat slim margin. Again, had they raced over a quarter mile, the difference between the two would have been more substantial. You can clearly see how effortlessly the E 63 was reeling the Accord in, despite the late start.