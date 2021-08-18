Mercedes-Benz to Exit Formula E Next Year, Buyers for EQ Team Wanted

More on this:

1 Audi Ends Factory Involvement in Formula E

2 Audi’s Electrified Dakar Racer Is Part DTM Engine, Part Formula E MGUs

3 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Off to Slow Start in New York, One More Race to Go

4 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Gives You the Chance to Join the World of Motorsport

5 Mercedes Formula 1 and Formula E Teams Get Backed by TeamViewer