Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Gives You the Chance to Join the World of Motorsport

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team joined forces with its engineer partner Modis to offer tech and engineering students, graduates, or anyone with a technical background the chance to be at the heart of the FIA Formula E World Championship Season 8, the first all-electric international single-seater racing series. 1 photo



"This is an amazing opportunity for an ambitious individual with a passion for tech, innovation, and motorsports," says Jan Gupta, President of Modis.



This role has been specially developed for a tech graduate or an engineering professional. The ideal candidate will be required to have a good understanding of technology and engineering, as well as a strong interest in innovation, sports, and, obviously, the racing world.



Of course, communication skills will be a crucial factor to consider. The ideal candidate should be a "people person" with a can-do attitude who has worked on strategic and operational projects. Because they will be working with key operational partners, this requirement is to be expected.



As a company with expertise in technology and digital engineering consultancy, Modis already has its own HR services. However, as Team Principal Ian James explains, finding people with highly specialized and unique abilities is difficult, especially in a competitive field as motorsport.



It's a great opportunity for someone looking to start a career in motorsport. Those interested in the position can learn more about it on Modis' official website . In addition, the company will also host a live Q&A session with Ian James, who will discuss what candidates may expect from this role.

