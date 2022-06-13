Ford Fusion Returns to Americas for a Third Stint, Albeit Only in Virtual Evos Form

The Ford Fusion, as Americans know it, was a mid-size four-door sedan produced by the second-largest U.S. automaker to fight the Detroit rivals but also the Japanese menace – stuff like Toyota’s Camry or the Nissan Maxima. Alas, its star has set sail after the 2020 model year.
Interestingly, in other parts of the world, the nameplate had a different meaning. For example, in Europe, a Ford Fusion was an even shorter-lived (2002-2012) B-segment five-door mini-MPV. But for all intents and purposes, the Americas Fusion equivalent on the Old Continent was the well-known Mondeo, albeit only during their second and fourth generational stints, respectively.
Convoluted, right? Well, it gets “better” since the latter was also discontinued from Europe like its North American cousin… but it continues under a completely new, fifth lease of life over in China, where passenger cars are (still) all the rage, despite the brimming love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. There, it became a full-size sedan manufactured by the Changan Ford joint venture.
It can also be found in the Middle East under the legendary Taurus nameplate and has a special relationship with the Ford Evos mid-size crossover SUV or the Lincoln Zephyr luxury sedan. Well, as it turns out, the spider’s web is not intricate enough to detour virtual automotive artists from their revival course of action, at least not in this case.
So, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who is on passenger car hiatus from his beloved series of modified sporty pickup trucks, has decided to abandon for a moment the GM stuff. After heroes like an unobtainable Chevy Camaro ZL1 Sportback, a resurrected Buick Riviera, or a Chevy Malibu Maxx sporty family station wagon, he is back into the Blue Oval sedan business with a virtual third iteration of the Ford Fusion for the Americas.
Naturally, the Chinese Ford Evos inspiration is not hard to miss – especially after the pixel master spilled the CGI beans in the description. But how do you feel about his assessment that it “looks very Maxima-ish?”
