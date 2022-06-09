Jeep Trackhawk Feels Digitally Thicc Enough to Slam Its Widebody Out of This World

After a lengthy hiatus only interrupted by a BMW Z4 Jeep mashup that looked like it could star in the winter apocalypse version of Mad Max, Brad – a virtual artist and DIY car tinkerer – is finally back into digital action. And already has a couple of neat projects virtually running around slammed on Rotiforms.
So, after the break that was solely suspended for that solid-axle, steelie, and gun-wielding camouflaged Z4 (it’s the third post embedded below), the pixel master returned to glorious virtual shenanigans with a little bit of slammed widebody vengeance. First to give a little bit of green juice to a not-so-shy Toyota GR86 that rocked a humongous rear wing in addition to the slammed and extra-widebody attitude as it rode on Rotiform BUC-M wheels shod in Toyo R888Rs.
It certainly looked like the Hulk’s ride – or perhaps it would be a better fit for the upcoming, slender She-Hulk TV series? Anyway, while we muse about the hodgepodge Disney+ is making with our Marvel minds, let us get back to the latest revelation. “When your Trackhawk isn’t Thicc enough,” just make it a murdered-out Grand Cherokee Hemi monster and be CGI-done with the whole ordeal.
Naturally, this high-performance SUV was also digitally slammed beyond belief and rides like a widebody charmer on a set of matching-black Rotiform wheels. Should we start thinking that Brad (aka bradbuilds) has a little obsession with the aftermarket wheel company, especially since one of his prior designs ultimately got transformed into a real milk crate challenge and Harlequin-inspired SEMA concept?
Oh well, unknown are the ways of the virtual realm. So, who knows, maybe someone will notice this Thicc Trackhawk and one day decide it is time to ride slammed and widebody into the next murdered-out gathering and truly show what 707-horsepower feels like when standing out in a crowd. Or, at least, so we hope…
It certainly looked like the Hulk’s ride – or perhaps it would be a better fit for the upcoming, slender She-Hulk TV series? Anyway, while we muse about the hodgepodge Disney+ is making with our Marvel minds, let us get back to the latest revelation. “When your Trackhawk isn’t Thicc enough,” just make it a murdered-out Grand Cherokee Hemi monster and be CGI-done with the whole ordeal.
Naturally, this high-performance SUV was also digitally slammed beyond belief and rides like a widebody charmer on a set of matching-black Rotiform wheels. Should we start thinking that Brad (aka bradbuilds) has a little obsession with the aftermarket wheel company, especially since one of his prior designs ultimately got transformed into a real milk crate challenge and Harlequin-inspired SEMA concept?
Oh well, unknown are the ways of the virtual realm. So, who knows, maybe someone will notice this Thicc Trackhawk and one day decide it is time to ride slammed and widebody into the next murdered-out gathering and truly show what 707-horsepower feels like when standing out in a crowd. Or, at least, so we hope…