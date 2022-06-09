Aston, Jaguar Supercars Enjoy a Futuristic Digital Admission Into the JDM Society

While we have seen a lot of Americana rides being taken down the JDM route – both in the real world and across the virtual realm, the same cannot be easily said about Old Continent rides. So, here are a couple of pixel masters trying hard to change that.
Sure, there is a big chance that over in the real world some Euro hoots live a JDM life but over across the virtual realm, we have seen rather few of them – especially if we narrow the specifications down to a couple of exotic British supercars. Alas, that constituted no impediment for these two CGI experts.
The automotive virtual artists behind the alonsodsgn and malonyxmedia labels on social media have joined forces to CGI-play with British car exotics from Aston Martin and Jaguar. Right now, all we can see embedded below are the results of this digital collaboration from L. M. Alonso’s (aka alonsodsgn) perspective – but one can rest assured that we are going to be on the lookout for the other POV and will update accordingly.
Until then, what we have here are a couple of non-descript Aston Martin and Jaguar concepts that have joined their digital forces to live a slammed widebody (even deep-dish) life as part of the precepts of the ‘JDM society.’ Nothing wrong with that, especially when they virtually look like this – a couple of land-preying monsters that feel digitally ready to teach any supercar a couple of lections.
Since there are two of them, everyone is entitled to select a favorite. We did the same and came up supporting team Jaguar. Do not get us wrong, that crimson, carbon fiber-clad Aston Martin looks absolutely stunning with its massive wing and side exhausts. But the outrageously-stanced, deep-dish Jaguar ultimately stole our little CGI hearts away from the moment we laid our eyes on the digitally protruding mid-engine V12 assembly!
