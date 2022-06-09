1970s VW Beetle x 992 GT3 Cup Version Is a Dreamer's Delight and Purist's Nightmare

Fans of both Porsche and Volkswagen know very well there is a bit of an ongoing debate regarding the actual relationship between 911s and the extinct Beetle. But some of them really do not care about polemics.
For example, here is Khyzyl Saleem, the renowned virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, who seems ready to give us a new throwback version of a throwback project he did for Hagerty, regardless of potential controversies. Back when he was featured on the American insurance company’s YouTube channel for an exclusive “Rendered with Kyza” series, one of the most outrageous projects he cooked was quite simple, enticing, and mind-blowingly anti-purist.
Put simply, the pixel master imagined what it would feel to virtually design a 1970s VW Beetle that was so thoroughly modernized it even engulfed the styling of the all-new 992-series Porsche 911 GT3. Naturally, that had the massive potential of CGI-enraging Porsche purists but in the end, bewitched everyone else. And it quickly became one of the artist’s favorite projects done for Hagerty, as referenced in the collection post that is also embedded second below.
Anyway, as for the 1970s VW Beetle x 992 GT3, the initial “stock” version did not seem like it was enough, so the CGI expert quickly invented the digital Touring version, as well. Now, just when purists probably started to forget about their virtual existence, the digital content creator has decided to complete the trilogy and swiftly produced the track-ready Cup car version!
Done not just to show that he is sorry (not really, though) for VW and Porsche purists, this is naturally the most extreme Beetle x GT3 incarnation possible, as attested by some of the massive aero highlights or the racing/sponsorship livery. By the way, has anyone seen the size of that rear wing, which is complete with “BEETLE” lettering, just in case anyone had trouble identifying the exact make and model? That is such a big LOL…
