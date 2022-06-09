Ford SVT Mustang Cobra Is a Sonic Blue and Neon Terminator Even Before DIY Build

Some creations of virtual automotive artists will forever travel the digital imagination land, but a few lucky ones are just previews of great, real-world things to come. Such as this flashy SN95-based high-performance ‘Stang.
After recently upholding a friend’s desire to come up with an interesting muscle car style for an upcoming 1969 Oldsmobile ‘Outlaw’ Cutlass, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, is really onto something with this CGI-to-reality project. Something modern, something flashy, and henceforth something cool.
Created for the DIY car tinkerer tucked behind the apissues alias on social media, this 2003 SVT Engineering Ford Mustang Cobra previsualization will soon materialize into a high-performance coupe. One ready to join the automotive enthusiast’s consistent garage made of a 1997 Ford F-250 Heavy Duty, 2014 Toyota Tundra 4x4, and 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatch to ponder an equilibrium between Blue Ovals and Toyotas.
Still, it is not going to be available for ripping until the owner gets done with all the do-it-yourself stuff. These include a rotisserie restoration, Recaro Sportster GT Alcantara-clad bucket seats, a metal widebody with help from a Saleen kit, Rotiform wheels, neon green/yellow engine parts, and more Alcantara comfort creatures, and even some double-adjustable Koni that are getting converted to coilovers, among others.
And, until everything is wrapped and pieced back together, we can easily enjoy the visualization of the finished product, courtesy of the renowned CGI expert. It is certainly going to be a hoot to drive and also a flashy ride to showcase everywhere. Hopefully, everything turns out to be the same in the real world as it is outrageous in the virtual realm, especially that “look-at-me-with-no-hood” atmosphere.
Otherwise, it would be just your regular 390-horsepower, modular V8 4.6-liter supercharged, and Tremec T-56 six-speed-equipped DIY project dressed up in Sonic Blue and riddled with neon-green/yellow accents, right?
Created for the DIY car tinkerer tucked behind the apissues alias on social media, this 2003 SVT Engineering Ford Mustang Cobra previsualization will soon materialize into a high-performance coupe. One ready to join the automotive enthusiast’s consistent garage made of a 1997 Ford F-250 Heavy Duty, 2014 Toyota Tundra 4x4, and 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatch to ponder an equilibrium between Blue Ovals and Toyotas.
Still, it is not going to be available for ripping until the owner gets done with all the do-it-yourself stuff. These include a rotisserie restoration, Recaro Sportster GT Alcantara-clad bucket seats, a metal widebody with help from a Saleen kit, Rotiform wheels, neon green/yellow engine parts, and more Alcantara comfort creatures, and even some double-adjustable Koni that are getting converted to coilovers, among others.
And, until everything is wrapped and pieced back together, we can easily enjoy the visualization of the finished product, courtesy of the renowned CGI expert. It is certainly going to be a hoot to drive and also a flashy ride to showcase everywhere. Hopefully, everything turns out to be the same in the real world as it is outrageous in the virtual realm, especially that “look-at-me-with-no-hood” atmosphere.
Otherwise, it would be just your regular 390-horsepower, modular V8 4.6-liter supercharged, and Tremec T-56 six-speed-equipped DIY project dressed up in Sonic Blue and riddled with neon-green/yellow accents, right?