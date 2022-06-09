Digital VW Grantour Level 5 AV Project Feels Natural as Audi urbansphere Sibling

In April, the Ingolstadt-based automaker released its third concept car as part of the ‘sphere’ series, with the urbansphere EV looking exactly like a minivan and thus becoming the roomiest Audi ever imagined. But how about VW, don’t they deserve a sibling?
Audi presented the skysphere prototype with the tag “freedom in motion,” the posh grandsphere concept to “experience high-class future,” and now the trilogy of Artemis projects is complete with something that blends SUV and MPV cues to deliver “the next chapter in high-class mobility.” However, this most spacious Audi ever is not intended for production.
Naturally, that has not stopped virtual automotive artists from stepping in and digitally morphing the show car into a production-ready EV minivan – something that was probably pointless in the face of current blind love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Now, the pixel master behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) pulls at the heartstrings of Volkswagen enthusiasts with a potential sibling for Audi’s sleek-looking urbansphere.
Alas, the CGI expert has also taken things a digital step further, imagining the potentially not-so-near future when real-world ‘Urbanspheres’ would be joined by Volkswagen Grantour brothers from another German mother complete with full autonomous vehicle (SAE Level 5) capabilities. The illustrative design (created for Auto Bild) equally shapes up like a futuristic SUV-minivan blend and it also comes with one potentially genius stroke.
While the full 3D rendering is way better-looking (possibly thanks to the Citroen 19_19-borrowed background) than mere crayon sketches, the latter reveal an important feature of this hypothetical creation. As it turns out, this Level 5 VW Grantour was envisioned with a modular body and a trio of subtly-altering configurations. As far as we can tell, the hero image depicts the first one, but that’s not your autonomous electric vehicle cup of tea?
Naturally, that has not stopped virtual automotive artists from stepping in and digitally morphing the show car into a production-ready EV minivan – something that was probably pointless in the face of current blind love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Now, the pixel master behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) pulls at the heartstrings of Volkswagen enthusiasts with a potential sibling for Audi’s sleek-looking urbansphere.
Alas, the CGI expert has also taken things a digital step further, imagining the potentially not-so-near future when real-world ‘Urbanspheres’ would be joined by Volkswagen Grantour brothers from another German mother complete with full autonomous vehicle (SAE Level 5) capabilities. The illustrative design (created for Auto Bild) equally shapes up like a futuristic SUV-minivan blend and it also comes with one potentially genius stroke.
While the full 3D rendering is way better-looking (possibly thanks to the Citroen 19_19-borrowed background) than mere crayon sketches, the latter reveal an important feature of this hypothetical creation. As it turns out, this Level 5 VW Grantour was envisioned with a modular body and a trio of subtly-altering configurations. As far as we can tell, the hero image depicts the first one, but that’s not your autonomous electric vehicle cup of tea?