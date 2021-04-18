Citroen 19_19 Concept Inspires Emmanuel Macron’s Imagined Future Ride

Even if you consider yourself up to date with all the novelties of the auto industry, the name Citroen 19_19 might not mean all that much. Shown back in 2019 as a celebration of the brand’s 100 years anniversary, it then quickly disappeared from the public eye.
The concept was designed as an electric vehicle with radical styling inspired according to the French by the aerospace industry. But even more impressive were the capabilities of the powertrain imagined for it.
We were not told exactly what hardware the shell of the concept would harbor, but Citroen made sure to promise a range far greater than all the other EVs presently out there could ever offer, namely 800 km (497 miles). Induction charging would be capable of giving 600 km (373 miles) of range in just 20 minutes.
Add to that the capability of reaching 62 mph in 5 seconds, and a top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), and you’ve got a real monster on your hands.
All these high numbers would of course be useless should the 19_19 Concept have been designed as a car for the French president. That’s something renderers from Bristol Street Motors did, and also gifted the model with some new features.
French president Emmanuel Macron would ride inside the modified machine on an intelligent suspension system, and an autonomous systems would be on deck to handle the tedious driving duties.
The rendering is part of a larger effort meant to imagine an electric vehicle for the world’s leaders. This effort led to a stretched version of the Cadillac Lyriq for American president Joe Biden, and an Audi AI:CON-derived machine for German chancellor Angela Merkel.
None of them have of course any chance of being used in such a capacity, so we’ll have to be content in seeing our leaders move about in boring-looking, black armored vehicles.
