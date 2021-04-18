NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins and Crewmates Return From ISS After 185 Days in Space

The Soyuz MS-17 mission took off 184 days ago, and after six months of research on the ISS, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov returned to Earth safe and sound on Saturday, April 17th.
Their mission began on October 14th, 2020, when their spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Now, after half a year, the three space travelers are ready to head back to their homes on Earth.
On March 19th, the trio boarded the Soyuz MS-17 "for a port relocation maneuver, moving the spacecraft from the Rassvet module to the space-facing port of the Poisk module. The relocation allowed the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and its crew to dock to the Rassvet module upon their arrival on April 9th."
This weekend, the capsule landed in the southeast part of the Dzhezkazgan city in Kazakhstan. It was Kate Rubins' and Sergey Ryzhikov's second spaceflight and the first flight for Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.
Kate Rubins was selected in 2009 as one of nine members of the 20th NASA astronaut class. She received a thorough training in "scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalks, robotics, physiology, T 38 flight and water and wilderness survival".
In the past six months, the astronaut has spent her time working on the ISS conducting experiments, researching, and studying the space station's microbiome. She continued her research on DNA sequencing based on experiments she conducted during her first mission in 2016. Her work represents a crucial step in identifying potential risks for astronauts that adventure in space travel.
On Wednesday, April 21st, a meeting will take place in which Kate Rubins will talk in detail about her mission on ISS. The news conference will be broadcasted on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's social accounts.
On March 19th, the trio boarded the Soyuz MS-17 "for a port relocation maneuver, moving the spacecraft from the Rassvet module to the space-facing port of the Poisk module. The relocation allowed the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and its crew to dock to the Rassvet module upon their arrival on April 9th."
This weekend, the capsule landed in the southeast part of the Dzhezkazgan city in Kazakhstan. It was Kate Rubins' and Sergey Ryzhikov's second spaceflight and the first flight for Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.
Kate Rubins was selected in 2009 as one of nine members of the 20th NASA astronaut class. She received a thorough training in "scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalks, robotics, physiology, T 38 flight and water and wilderness survival".
In the past six months, the astronaut has spent her time working on the ISS conducting experiments, researching, and studying the space station's microbiome. She continued her research on DNA sequencing based on experiments she conducted during her first mission in 2016. Her work represents a crucial step in identifying potential risks for astronauts that adventure in space travel.
On Wednesday, April 21st, a meeting will take place in which Kate Rubins will talk in detail about her mission on ISS. The news conference will be broadcasted on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's social accounts.