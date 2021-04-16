4 Crew Dragon Becomes First Private Spacecraft Certified by NASA

SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Flying Next Week with Four American and Foreign Astronauts

Next week also marks another important moment for NASA, as engineers will once again try to take the Initially scheduled for April 20, the second rotation flight of the Crew Dragon now targets Thursday, April 22 for take-off. NASA plans to launch the capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from the Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center at 6:11 a.m. EDT.This mission will mark the first time a NASA commercial crew capsule is taking up into orbit not only American astronauts, but also two foreigners. On behalf of NASA, mission astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will climb on board, and they will be accompanied by Akihiko Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency (ESA).The people taking part in this mission, scheduled to end in the fall of this year, will arrive on the space station at a very busy time. Already up there are the members of the Crew-1 , who will continue to stay in orbit until early May.Despite these large mission intervals, NASA is already hard at work preparing the Crew-3 and 4 missions, with the latter planned no sooner than next year.Traffic from Earth to the International Space Station is about to increase in the coming years. Aside for the SpaceX Crew Dragon, the space agency will also make use of the Boeing Starliner capsule, currently still being tested. These two are meant to be short-distance haulers, but there is a third capsule in the works, the Orion , which will be used to send people much further away, to the Moon.Next week also marks another important moment for NASA, as engineers will once again try to take the Ingenuity helicopter to the air on Mars.