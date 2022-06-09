Popular Skoda Tudor Gets Mid-Size CGI Revival to Feistily Join the Superb Family

Over in the real world, Volkswagen Group’s successful Czech division is diligently preparing the introduction of a new generation of its popular mid-size liftback sedan and estate. But across the virtual realm, it is also getting a third, unofficial body style.
While it is largely unknown to westerners who only started falling in love with Skoda after it joined the mighty VW AG, the Czech automaker’s history is just as rich as any other legacy carmakers’ could be, given the almost one century of existence. As such, there was a multitude of popular series, some even being given unofficial names to better make them stand out in the crowded lineup.
For example, this digital project created by Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, harks back to the Skoda 1101/1102 small family car that was produced right after WWII, between 1946 and 1952. The insipid numerals were rechristened by the masses of fans as Tudors – derived from the two-door sedan body that was first to reach the production lines.
Now, the pixel master has created this modern rebirth for a local car publication (aka Garáž.cz), and Skoda enthusiasts will probably fully approve of its wishful thinking attire. The Czech automaker, meanwhile, might never allow into production a feisty two-door counterpart for the five-door sedan and station wagon Superb series, but it sure looks like a genuinely nice addition to the virtual family.
Yes, big grand tourer coupes are always about high prices, but this hypothetical Skoda Tudor would certainly democratize the whole large two-door idea if ever allowed to become real. And it is not like VW is not capable of lending them a cool TSI or two to make it happen. Alas, in a world riddled with crossover, SUV, and truck love, it seems there’s little room for old-school passenger car body styles anymore…
For example, this digital project created by Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, harks back to the Skoda 1101/1102 small family car that was produced right after WWII, between 1946 and 1952. The insipid numerals were rechristened by the masses of fans as Tudors – derived from the two-door sedan body that was first to reach the production lines.
Now, the pixel master has created this modern rebirth for a local car publication (aka Garáž.cz), and Skoda enthusiasts will probably fully approve of its wishful thinking attire. The Czech automaker, meanwhile, might never allow into production a feisty two-door counterpart for the five-door sedan and station wagon Superb series, but it sure looks like a genuinely nice addition to the virtual family.
Yes, big grand tourer coupes are always about high prices, but this hypothetical Skoda Tudor would certainly democratize the whole large two-door idea if ever allowed to become real. And it is not like VW is not capable of lending them a cool TSI or two to make it happen. Alas, in a world riddled with crossover, SUV, and truck love, it seems there’s little room for old-school passenger car body styles anymore…