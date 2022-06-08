Thicc Chevrolet Camaro Rolls Across CGI Streets With Murdered-Out Z/28 Attitude

Things are not looking great for the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro as uncertainty looms over its future on the account of abysmal sales. Over across the time machine-like classic ‘Maro department, it is the exact opposite.
It is as if the entire bad luck regarding the legendary nameplate was materialized into a sales black hole centered on the sixth-generation Chevy pony/muscle car and all that was left was untamed love for anything looking vintage and sporting a few modern upgrades. Naturally, when we say “a few,” it might be a bit of an understatement, considering all the outrageous builds out there.
Recently, we saw the good folks over at the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube playing with a summer ride that would have made Darth Vader immensely proud of the supercharged LS9 Camaro Convertible assembly. Of course, the iconic lord from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away would first need to learn to row his own as the Chevy was also a purist, six-speed manual delight.
But what made our day was, for all intents and purposes, the “Son of a Gun Gray Metallic” paintjob – especially since we also stumbled upon a worthy ‘Maro Coupe counterpart dwelling on the streets of a virtual city, enjoying the widebody night life and all. It came to our attention courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who decided to take us on yet another quick journey of classic muscle car wishful thinking.
This time around, as opposed to the prior CGI-to-reality flashy Chevy Monte Carlo that looked wider than the digital norm, this Z/28 Camaro will not hit any real streets now or anytime soon. Still, as it touched our little black hearts with a murdered-out attitude, we just could not help but share it with the entire world while it looked all wickedly all-black, polished to CGI perfection, and exhibiting a Thicc slammed widebody attitude!
Recently, we saw the good folks over at the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube playing with a summer ride that would have made Darth Vader immensely proud of the supercharged LS9 Camaro Convertible assembly. Of course, the iconic lord from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away would first need to learn to row his own as the Chevy was also a purist, six-speed manual delight.
But what made our day was, for all intents and purposes, the “Son of a Gun Gray Metallic” paintjob – especially since we also stumbled upon a worthy ‘Maro Coupe counterpart dwelling on the streets of a virtual city, enjoying the widebody night life and all. It came to our attention courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who decided to take us on yet another quick journey of classic muscle car wishful thinking.
This time around, as opposed to the prior CGI-to-reality flashy Chevy Monte Carlo that looked wider than the digital norm, this Z/28 Camaro will not hit any real streets now or anytime soon. Still, as it touched our little black hearts with a murdered-out attitude, we just could not help but share it with the entire world while it looked all wickedly all-black, polished to CGI perfection, and exhibiting a Thicc slammed widebody attitude!