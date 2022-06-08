Unobtainable Chevy Camaro ZL1 Sportback Almost Went After Audi's Feisty Wagons

Somewhere, tucked behind the hordes of Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger enthusiasts, not to mention the legions of mid-engine C8 Corvette fans, there are still more than a few Camaro aficionados.
Sure, the sixth generation of the legendary pony/muscle car has had dismal sales over the past few years, and if the series were human, it would need therapy to get over the obvious GM neglect. But that does not mean we should punish it with oblivion, even if we only remember it virtually and from time to time.
So, at least Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has found a moment in between his popular, ongoing series of off-road or sporty, Single or Extended Cab feisty vintage or modern pickup truck of dreams to play with the mighty Camaro ZL1. And, since he loves the little SUV or passenger car breaks from the aforementioned CGI commercial duties, there is a Chevy tucked below that might have you brimming with digital love.
Sure, that is about all it can get since this virtual project is obviously going to stay inside the realm of wishful thinking. Alas, if General Motors dared to pick it up as a loose-cannon bet, our two cents would be on this Chevy Camaro ZL1 Sportback selling like hotcakes. But what is this CGI thing that looks like a proper muscle car up front and like a little grocery getter at the back?
Well, at first, it might have been a mix between the feisty 650-horsepower ZL1 and something from Ingolstadt (Audis are his go-to for wagon conversions, as it turns out), but luckily the pixel master “resisted the urge to mash (them) together.” We are glad that happened, as the CGI expert settled on a way cooler three-door Shooting Brake transformation instead. And, as it turns out, we are in tune with the channel’s aficionados…
