All-New Mitsu Lancer EVO XI Looks Better Than Subaru's WRX, Too Bad It's Just CGI

Mitsubishi Motors, although part of the widened Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance for some time, increasingly looks exactly like an automotive “zombie.” Barely alive, and with only one little EV here or a popular crossover SUV recall over there.
Sure, there are recent “novelties,” like the Mitsubishi eK X electric Kei car that is actually the Nissan Sakura from another mother. But North American fans certainly would love to hear something else rather than about a 2022 Outlander recall. If that model’s reputation goes down the drain, what else is left?
Certainly not the boring Mirage and Mirage G4 siblings, or the old Outlander Sport. The Eclipse nameplate would have been something, but now it is a quirky crossover SUV and not much else. So, unsurprisingly, even the Russian lineup outshines America’s – including during sanctions! Logically, some people think there is just one possible salvation.
And that would be to bring back the legendary Lancer Evolution series, even if only virtually. Russia-based pixel master Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has recently decided to play with our Lancer EVO feelings, yet again. You see, this CGI expert is no stranger to cool Mitsubishi returns like that one time when he imagined a boxy yet smooth Pajero revival to fight the current hordes of SUVs.
Now, under his personal signature – instead of working the magical CGI brush for Kolesa – the unofficial Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution XI has also arrived to entice our high-performance, rally-inspired sedan dreams. Frankly, with the way things are going on around the disillusioned Subaru WRX fan lot, a street and gravel-savvy rival made with Ralliart DNA would probably sell like hotcakes!
Too bad that Mitsubishi is way too numb to even realize that, and this is probably another EVO that will remain merely wishful thinking…
Certainly not the boring Mirage and Mirage G4 siblings, or the old Outlander Sport. The Eclipse nameplate would have been something, but now it is a quirky crossover SUV and not much else. So, unsurprisingly, even the Russian lineup outshines America’s – including during sanctions! Logically, some people think there is just one possible salvation.
And that would be to bring back the legendary Lancer Evolution series, even if only virtually. Russia-based pixel master Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has recently decided to play with our Lancer EVO feelings, yet again. You see, this CGI expert is no stranger to cool Mitsubishi returns like that one time when he imagined a boxy yet smooth Pajero revival to fight the current hordes of SUVs.
Now, under his personal signature – instead of working the magical CGI brush for Kolesa – the unofficial Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution XI has also arrived to entice our high-performance, rally-inspired sedan dreams. Frankly, with the way things are going on around the disillusioned Subaru WRX fan lot, a street and gravel-savvy rival made with Ralliart DNA would probably sell like hotcakes!
Too bad that Mitsubishi is way too numb to even realize that, and this is probably another EVO that will remain merely wishful thinking…