Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Virtually Resurrected to Make the Family Wagon Great Again

Remember when Chevrolet tested the waters with a hatchback version of the Malibu, giving it the Maxx suffix? It was for the sixth generation, which was in production from 2003 to 2007, and was offered alongside the traditional sedan.
The out-of-the-ordinary five-door model was built, just like the sedan, on the same platform as the era’s Opel/Vauxhall Vectra C, otherwise shared with the Cadillac BLS, and Saab 9-3, and it wasn’t exactly a show-stopper from a visual perspective.
A mid-size hatchback from the bowtie brand will never ever happen again, as Chevy, just like its rivals, is more interested in expanding its crossover and SUV lineups, with an obvious electrification twist. But what if they actually resurrected the Malibu Maxx, turning it into a wagon this time? With this question on his mind, Jlord8 on Instagram set out to rearrange the pixels of the sedan, making it more family friendly.
Looking identical to the four-door up to the B pillars, the hypothetical modern-day Malibu Maxx has a longer roofline that likely ends with a discreet spoiler. It is also arched towards the rear, contributing to the sporty overall looks of the car, together with a few other bits and bobs, such as the blacked-out trim elements, racing stripes running across its length, and more pronounced chin spoiler, side skirts, and diffuser.
Compared to the Malibu Sedan, this rendering imagines the car with a sporty suspension setup, sitting closer to the ground. It rides on bigger wheels, with a Y-spoke design, shod in thin rubber, and has different side mirror caps too. Privacy windows and the typical blacked-out badging contribute to the new stance, and we have to say that in this configuration, it is quite a head-turner. But what say you, do you think it has what it takes in order to make it on your list? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.
