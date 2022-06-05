Unofficial 2023 Jeep Comanche Is Here To Give the Ford Maverick a Hard Time

Discontinued in 1988 after 26 years on the market, the Jeep Gladiator finally returned to showrooms in 2019. It remains the company's single pickup truck as of 2022, but what if the Toledo-based brand would decide to offer a second hauler?
Would Jeep revive the Jeepster Commando nameplate or would it go with the Scrambler? Or maybe will we see the compact Comanche make a comeback after more than 30 years?
To be honest, it's unlikely that Jeep will add a second truck next to the Gladiator anytime soon, but this rendering by Instagram's "jlord8" proves that a modern Comanche would make a great competitor for the Ford Maverick.
Essentially a two-door Grand Cherokee with a cab, this rendering appears to be an accurate depiction of how a Comanche would look in 2022. While it does share design cues with the Grand Cherokee up front, its single cab layout and relatively short bed place it in the compact truck category.
And that's the perfect position to take on the Ford Maverick, which was introduced for the 2022 model and sold like hot cakes in its first few months on the market. Of course, it would also compete with the Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Granted, a two-door version wouldn't be all that great nowadays, when customers are mostly ordering four-door haulers, but this rendering is supposed to depict a sportier version of the modern Comanche.
On the flip side, the artist's use of the "SporTruck" badge isn't exactly accurate since this nameplate was used for the most basic trim of the original Comanche for all but one model year.
Speaking of which, the compact truck went into production in 1985 for the 1986 model year. Offer only as a single cab hauler, the Comanche was sold with a wide variety of engines. The lineup included an AMC-sourced four-cylinder, a GM-built V6, and an AMC inline-six. Jeep also offered it with a four-cylinder diesel built by Renault.
The truck was discontinued in 1992 after a little more than 190,000 units sold over eight model years. Jeep actually considered reviving the name when it re-entered the pickup market in 2019, but it eventually went with the Gladiator.
What do you think, should Jeep bring the Comanche back as a compact truck? Would it have a chance against the Ford Maverick?
