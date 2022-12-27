For Jamie Foxx, Christmas Is the Best Time to Show Off a Ferrari 488 GTB

This Christmas, actor and singer Jamie Foxx didn't miss the opportunity to show some cars from his collection, which included posing with a Ferrari 488 GTB and "Black Santa."
A lot of celebrities use their cars to make an impression on social media and don’t necessarily need a special occasion for it. But actor Jamie Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, decided the best time to do it is for Christmas.
Foxx owns quite a collection, but the car he decided to use this Christmas as a prop for his photo shoot was a Ferrari 488 GTB, while wearing a red sweater and posing with a “Black Santa,” as the actor called it. The sports car comes with a black exterior and black accents and seems to have received a bigger rear wing.
Introduced in 2015, the 488 lineup followed the 458 and was the first mid-engine model to have a turbocharged V8 since the brand's F40. It was available until 2019, when the Maranello manufacturer introduced its successor, the F8.
The 488 GTB came with a 3.9-liter V8 engine, rated at 661 horsepower (670 ps) at 8,000 rpm and 561 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm, sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Based on these figures, the 488 GTB can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
It’s unclear whether the one Foxx posed with is a new addition to his collection or if he’s had it for a while. A few years ago, the actor did test out a red Ferrari 488 GTB at Exotics Racing Las Vegas, having a great time while taking tips on how to handle the powerful beast, reaching top speeds of around 118 mph (190 kph), as you can see in the video attached below.
When it comes to his collection, the actor shared a glimpse of his driveway as he showed off the decorations for this year's Christmas. From what we could see, he has a Cadillac Escalade EXT, a couple of Audi SUVs, a black Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a dark Tesla, and a black Mazda, all parked outside his huge mansion. On December 26, he also added a picture of himself and "Black Santa" as he leaned against a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan with subtle black accents.
Over the years, Jamie Foxx’s garage also hosted a gold Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a Vanderhall Venice, a Lincoln Navigator, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a McLaren 570S convertible, a gold-wrapped Bugatti Veyron, and even a Rezvani Tank.
But it looks like he decided none of the other cars would've made such a big impression as the Ferrari 488 GTB. And it is, indeed, a car worth showing off.
