VW ID.Buzz Is Ready to Tackle Tough Terrain With Off-Road Wheels From Capricorn Trucks

Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz is a stylish electric minivan boasting a retro-cool appearance that is quite pleasing to the eyes from all angles. Being one of the first vans built on an electric vehicle platform, the ID.Buzz garnered a lot of attention in the industry. It also piqued the interest of Swiss tuning specialists from Capricorn Trucks, who wanted to give the van a more adventurous personality.
Capricorn Trucks is an outfit based in Graubünden, Switzerland, specializing in off-road configurations. They focused their attention on a blacked-out example of the long-awaited ID.Buzz, endowing it with a set of off-road wheels and then staging a photoshoot in the perfect winter scenery.
The fully electric minivan was equipped with a set of beadlock 18-inch “Classic B” alloy wheels from delta4x4. The off-road wheels are also finished in black and are wrapped in grippy rubber by Loder Tires, measuring 255/55R18.
Designed as the ultimate electric family vehicle, the ID.Buzz features a generous glasshouse, plenty of storage compartments, and sliding rear doors that allow easy access to its large and airy interior. And thanks to the grippy tires fitted by Capricorn Trucks, the ID.Buzz will be able to provide families with lots of fun on their weekend getaways. Just add some camping accessories, and you’ll convert it into a great getaway vehicle capable of tackling any type of terrain.
A few months ago, Volkswagen hinted that a seven-seat variant, a long-wheelbase version, as well as a sporty GTX trim of the ID. Buzz, are in the works, but until a more rugged, all-terrain version of the electric van becomes a reality, we’ll have to make do with aftermarket parts. And these off-road tires from the Swiss tuners represent the first step in that direction.
The set of Loder Tires definitely provides more grip when venturing off the beaten path, but it’s a shame they cannot be combined with AWD, as the VW ID.Buzz is only available in RWD form for the time being. The van is equipped with an electric motor cleverly housed in the rear that can deliver a maximum output of 201 horsepower (150 kW or 204 ps) and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque.
Its 77 kWh battery is said to ensure a range between 250-300 miles (400-480 km), but expect this figure to decrease if you decide to equip your van with these off-road tires due to increased rolling resistance.
Capricorn Trucks also offers prospective clients the possibility to choose similar tires from Cooper, BF Goodrich, or General Grabber, and plans to make available more off-road-focused upgrades in the future.
In terms of pricing, know that these delta4x4 rims don’t come cheap. According to the tuner, each one costs 665 Swiss Francs, which means around $720 at current exchange rates. And that’s without the tire. If you do the math, the complete set of wheels, including rims and tires, will cost about 3,950 Swiss Francs ($4,254).
